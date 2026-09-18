Review: SOMETHING ROTTEN! at the Utah Shakespeare Festival is Unadulterated Fun

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SOMETHING ROTTEN! in the Randall L. Jones Theatre at the Utah Shakespeare Festival, playing in repertory with the sumptuous SHE LOVES ME, is unadulterated fun.

SOMETHING ROTTEN! (book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell, music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick) is a full-tilt comedy that wears its heart on its sleeve but is filled to the brim with witty theatre references. In 1590s England, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are struggling to write a play that is as beloved as the work of their rival, William Shakespeare. When Nostradamus foresees the popularity of musicals in the future, Nick becomes convinced that he and his brother must write a musical to ensure their success.

Brian Gonzales as Nostradamus and Pascal Pastrana as Shakespeare eat up the stage in the best way. Matt Koenig as Nick Bottom is a likeable leading man, and Jason Rexx as his brother Nigel is equally compelling. Broadway star Ali Ewoldt (Christine in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA) is a luminous Portia, and Meggie Siegrist is a saucy Bea. Additionally, shoutouts are in order for Chris Mixon as Brother Jeremiah, Colden Lamb as Shylock, and André Love as the Minstrel.

All these actors are even more remarkable when you take into account their extraordinary performances as very different characters in SHE LOVES ME.

The direction by SESAME STREET legend Alan Muraoka and choreography by Alli Betsill are silly but grounded for a cozy, spicy combo. The costumes by Tracy Christensen are attractive, and the lighting by Tom Mays is bold and focused.

All these elements come together in a brilliant way for the performance of the OMELETTE musical-within-a-musical, including whole egg and omelette costumes that incorporate Renaissance period style, yellow and white circular light patterns that look like raw eggs, and a visual HAMILTON “bullet” reference that is to die for.

The Shakespearean unit set by Jo Winiarski is adaptable and aesthetically pleasing. If you have the chance to join the ticketed “Repertory Magic” event on Fridays, you can watch the crew seamlessly shift between the SOMETHING ROTTEN! and SHE LOVES ME sets in a brief 45-minute window, which is especially impressive considering how large and detailed the scenic design is for both shows.

The repertory nature of the Utah Shakespeare Festival, along with the quality of its artists, invites an incredibly rewarding experience that is absolutely worth a visit. If you can’t make it this year, start planning for the 2027 season now!

SOMETHING ROTTEN! and SHE LOVES ME run through October 3, 2026 at the Utah Shakespeare Festival. For tickets, call the box office at 1-800-PLAYTIX (752-9849) or www.bard.org.

Photo Credit: Karl Hugh

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