Review: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC at Pioneer Theatre Company is a Contemplative Post-Broadway Premiere

Pioneer Theatre Company’s Utah premiere of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC brings a contemplative new play that only recently closed on Broadway to local audiences, invoking meditation on the past and prayer for the future.

The Tony-nominated PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC by Joshua Harmon had lauded runs off Broadway in 2022 and on Broadway in 2024. It centers on a Jewish family in Paris during two time periods: 2016-17 and post-World War II. In the face of rising antisemitism, they must make the difficult choice to stay in the home they love or risk a new beginning.

When focused on the characters, the play is truly engrossing, but tangential political discussions and historical commentary (while interesting) threaten to derail it at points and contribute to a long running time of three hours with two intermissions.

The ensemble cast is led by astounding Broadway veterans and also includes University of Utah seniors who impress. Under the astute direction of Karen Azenberg, they have created family dynamics that feel authentic and impactful scenes that are tightly executed.

The contemporary group includes Judith Lightfoot Clarke as Marcelle, Japhet Balaban as Daniel, Alok Tewari as Charles, Robert Mammana as Patrick, Maggie Goble as Molly, and Kim Taff as Elodie. The historical family is Jayne Luke as Irma, Joel Leffert as Adolphe/Pierre, Matthew McGloin as Lucien, and True Leavitt as Young Pierre.

The striking scenic design by Bryce Cutler features a white, uniquely shaped apartment set that encloses the space to feel fully lived in, and also transcends time and space. The lighting design by Jose Santiago adds to the atmosphere, with the costume design by Susan Branch Towne bringing targeted specificity to the multi-decade story.

PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC plays through November 9, 2024. For tickets, call the box office at 801-581-6961 or visit www.pioneertheatre.org.

CONTENT ADVISORY: The play contains a number of instances of strong language.

Photo Credit: BW Productions

