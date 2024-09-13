Review: Broadway Star of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Amazes and Amuses at the Eccles Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



How often can you see the star of a Broadway musical perform their Tony-nominated role in Salt Lake City? You have the rare opportunity now as Rob McClure leads the national tour of MRS. DOUBTFIRE at the Eccles Theater, and its one you really shouldn’t miss.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE (music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell), based on the 1993 film, comes from the team behind SOMETHING ROTTEN! and is currently playing in London’s West End following its COVID-abbreviated Broadway run. When Daniel Hillard loses custody of his children, he’s willing to do anything to stay in their lives, even if it means creating an elderly female alter ego to be their nanny.

Rob McClure as Daniel is just the right mix of confident and insecure. He radiates love for his children and passion for comedy, and his remarkable performance is relentlessly laugh out loud funny.

The remainder of the cast is consistently high quality with Broadway-level experience and chops. Catherine Brunell as Miranda, Giselle Gutierrez as Lydia, and Leo Roberts as Stuart are especially worthy of praise for their vocals and characterizations.

Sam Bird (double cast with Axel Bernard Rimmele) as Christopher and Charlotte Sydney Harrington (double cast with Sunny Lauren Hoder) as Natalie are both adorable. Other highlights include Romelda Teron Benjamin as Wanda Sellner, Aaron Kaburick as Frank, Marquez Liner as Andre, and David Hibbard as Mr. Jolly, along with a joyful ensemble.

The direction by Jerry Zaks and choreography by Lorin Latarro keep things moving at a zippy pace while allowing for moments to feel.

The minimalist touring set by David Korins is at times underwhelming but always adequate. The costumes by Catherine Zuber, hair/wigs by David Brian Brown, and uncredited makeup design are full-on fantastic, with constant on and off-stage quick changes that amaze and amuse.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE plays the Eccles Theater for a limited engagement through Sunday, September 15, 2024. For tickets, call ArtTix at 801-355-ARTS (2787) or visit www.artsaltlake.org.

Photo Credit: Photo by Joan Marcus.

Comments