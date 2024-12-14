Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Plays an Emotional Last Note at Hale Center Theater Orem

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A CHRISTMAS CAROL closes the final chapter at Hale Center Theater Orem with an emotional last note. In January, the theatre will open its new home at the Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater (The Ruth) on the dōTERRA campus in Pleasant Grove. It’s a bittersweet feeling to leave behind the intimate space in Orem, but their 35th annual production of this iconic story is the right place to end it.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL (music and lyrics by Cody Hale) is based on the oft-adapted novella by Charles Dickens. On Christmas Eve, the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by multiple spirits who attempt to teach him the true meaning of the holiday through his past, present, and future.

The few original songs are quite nice and mesh well with the traditional carols, but the first portion of the show is rather devoid of music, and the piece would feel more balanced if another original song were to be added there in future seasons.

Mark Fossen is a commanding Scrooge (double cast with Daniel Hess) with a believable transformation that warms the cockles of the heart with a touching closing rendition of “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.”

The character of his younger self is well-written, and young Ebenezer is dashingly and magnetically performed by Lucas Morley (double cast with Cameron Ward) with a descent much more heartbreaking than ordinarily experienced.

Perhaps the most memorable aspect of the production is its presentation of Jacob Marley, played brilliantly by Morgan Gunter (double cast with Adrian Alita). Director David Morgan and his design team have created an unsettling, almost frightening sequence that is somehow also uplifting.

Other cast highlights include Jacob Baird as Fred (double cast with Joseph Spear), Bryson Smellie as Bob Cratchit (double cast with Marshall Lamm), Lillian Anderson as Little Fan and others (double cast with Lorelai Boss), Ondine Morgan-Garner as Belle (double cast with Brienna Michaelis), Chip Brown as Christmas Present (double cast with BJ Oldroyd), Channing Heiner as Christmas Past (double cast with Adelaide Boss), and Shanie Harper as Mrs. Cratchit (double cast with Alexis Boss).

The choreography by Nick Garner is delightful, and the set by Morgan Golightly is appropriately both stark and festive. The lighting design by Emma E. Belnap and sound design by Richie Trimble pair together to form an otherworldly atmosphere. The costume design by Christa Didier and hair/makeup design by Melinda Wilks are truly gorgeous on both the men and the women with flattering fits, lush textures, and holiday-inspired colors.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL plays through December 28, 2024. For tickets, call the box office at 801-226-8600 or visit www.haletheater.org.

Photo Credit: Lucas Morley as Young Scrooge. Photo by Suzy O Photography.

