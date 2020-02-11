Repertory Dance Theatre Will Celebrate 54 Years of Dance with REGALIA

Repertory Dance Theatre celebrates 54 years of revolutionary modern dance with their annual fundraiser and choreographer competition, REGALIA, on March 7, 2020, at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center with a new spin.



Returning for the fifth year, REGALIA features choreographers creating new work in just a matter of hours. Again this year, RDT is thrilled to have choreographers from across the country who submitted work to be considered for the honor. Chelsea Ainsworth, Rachel Barker, Justin Bass, Brooklyn Draper, and Stephanie Zaletel will compete for votes from audience members to be awarded a chance to create a new commission for RDT's 2020-2021 season.



Ticket holders ($75) are invited to enjoy a lively pre-show cocktail party with heavy hors d'oeuvres and cocktails from Utah Food Services while they peruse auction items, enjoy a drink at the bar, and wander the studios to watch the final touches put on the choreography. New this year, audience members are invited to don their flapper dresses and 1920s garb for a trip back in time!



Audience members will enter the theatre at 8:00 pm to see each piece performed. Afterward, audience members will vote using "bidding paddles" in the theatre to raise money for a commission to be completed next season as well as for RDT's celebrated free school outreach that will reach over 50,000 students and teachers in Utah every year.



Afterward, all are invited on to the Jeanne Wagner stage to enjoy delectable desserts from Utah Food Services and dance the night away to the sounds of the Joe Muscolino Band.

How REGALIA works:





6:30-8:00 pm // COCKTAIL PARTY Guests are invited to watch choreographers work in studios, enjoy signature cocktails & heavy appetizers from Utah Food Services, and peruse silent auction items.



8:00 pm // Performance. All pieces are performed in the Jeanne Wagner Theatre. Audience members will "vote with their wallet" using paddles live in the theatre to decide which choreographer will be awarded with a new commission for RDT next season.



9:00 pm // After Party. All are welcome up on to the stage for dancing and dessert with the Joe Muscolino Band.

Click HERE for more info:





Related Articles Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories

More Hot Stories For You