Repertory Dance Theatre Announces Leadership Succession Plan As Company Approaches 60th Anniversary

As Repertory Dance Theatre (RDT) nears its 60th anniversary, the company is reinforcing its future by executing a carefully crafted succession plan that will ensure continuity in both artistic vision and administrative leadership. Executive/Artistic Director Linda C. Smith, a founding member of RDT, is actively positioning RDT to remain a leader in the dance community while fostering new leadership from within.

In a strategic move aimed at building on RDT's foundation of institutional knowledge, Smith has elevated two key members of the organization to the roles of Associate Executive and Associate Artistic Directors. Lynne Larson, Director of Education, and Nicholas Cendese, Director of Development, both long-standing members of the RDT family, have been instrumental in the company's growth, having danced with RDT before transitioning into administrative roles. In 2012, Larson and Cendese were appointed as Artistic Associates, where they began to immerse themselves in the day-to-day operations and long-term planning of the company.

Over the past decade, under Smith's mentorship, Larson and Cendese have deepened their expertise in program development, performance standards, budget management, and administrative duties. Now, as part of RDT's succession plan, they will gradually assume more responsibility for the company's operations over the next two years, while continuing to work closely with Smith.

“Both Lynne and Nicholas have been indispensable to RDT's success, and I am confident in their ability to carry forward our artistic vision and organizational goals,” said Smith. “This plan will not only ensure a smooth transition of leadership in the future, but also preserve the core values and artistic integrity that define RDT.”

Smith will maintain her role as Executive/Artistic Director for the foreseeable future and will continue to be actively involved in guiding the company's artistic direction, ensuring its financial stability, and nurturing its legacy.

RDT's leadership team remains committed to honoring Smith's unparalleled contributions and to involving her in the company's artistic and administrative decisions for as long as she wishes.

Repertory Dance Theatre (RDT), founded in 1966 in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a professional modern dance repertory company dedicated to the creation, performance, perpetuation, and appreciation of modern dance. Known worldwide for its collection of dance treasures, RDT is both a museum and contemporary gallery representing the scope and diversity of modern dance, past and present. From the early pioneers of the art form to today's cutting-edge choreographers, the company maintains one of the largest collections of modern dance classics in the world.

