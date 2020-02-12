Presents The World Premiere Of THE AUDACITY By Jenifer Nii About Josie Bassett

Plan-B's 2019/20 Season concludes with the world premiere of by Jenifer Nii | March 26-April 5, 2020

Josie, Ann and Elizabeth Bassett lived during a pivotal point in Utah/American history. It was the Wild West: Gold Rushes and Butch Cassidy and the deepening of Mormon Country.

THE AUDACITY is a play about women who had, well, the audacity to fight for themselves- in, and at times against, a culture of patriarchy. Wait. Was that then or is it now?

Playwright Jenifer Nii proudly calls Plan-B her creative home. She has previously premiered seven plays with the company: THE WEIRD PLAY, one of 10 recipients nationwide of the inaugural Writers Alliance Grant from the Dramatists Guild Foundation; KINGDOM OF HEAVEN, the first original musical in the company's history, created with composer and co-lyricist David Evanoff; THE SCARLET LETTER and SUFFRAGE, which garnered back-to-back nominations for the American Theatre Critics Association/Steinberg Award for Best New American Play Produced Outside New York; RUFF!, which was the company's fourth annual Free Elementary School Tour; WALLACE, co-written with playwright Debora Threedy; and (IN)DIVISIBLE, a collaboration with 11 other local playwrights. Jenifer is the first Asian American to receive a world premiere in Utah. When not writing, she has spent time as a dog trainer, newspaper reporter, and competitive classical pianist. She is a member of the Dramatists Guild. Please note that Jenifer has one n.

Actor April Fossen has appeared in Plan-B's THE WEIRD PLAY and SUFFRAGE (both by Jenifer Nii), as well as ONE BIG UNION, BOOKSMART, PILOT PROGRAM, NOTHING PERSONAL, SUFFRAGE, MESA VERDE, SHE WAS MY BROTHER and MIASMA. Recent local credits also include MERCURY, BULL SHARK ATTACK and BLACKBERRY WINTER (Salt Lake Acting Company), A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE (Grand Theatre), SENSE AND SENSIBILITY (Hale Center Theater-Orem), STAGE KISS (Wasatch Theatre Company), AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY (Silver Summit/Utah Rep), WOMEN OF TRACHIS (Classic Greek Theatre Festival), LOVE, ANN (Pussycat Productions) and TITUS ANDRONICUS (Pinnacle Acting Company). BA, Theatre Arts, UC Berkeley.

Director Jerry Rapier has been Plan-B's Artistic Director since 2000. Four of the more than 30 productions he has directed for the company have been collaborations with Jenifer Nii: WALLACE, RUFF!, KINGDOM OF HEAVEN and (IN)DIVISIBLE. He has also worked on new plays with Pioneer Theatre Company, Salt Lake Acting Company and Utah Shakespeare Festival. Oi??-Broadway: Carol Lynn Pearson's FACING EAST. Jerry is a recipient of Salt Lake City's Mayor's Artist Award in the Performing Arts.

For more information visit planbtheatre.org or call 801.355.ARTS.





