​Pioneer Theatre Company Presents Utah Premiere of Newly-Adapted DIAL M FOR MURDER

​Pioneer Theatre Company will present Jeffrey Hatcher’s new adaptation of the classic Frederick Knott thriller, Dial M for Murder from January 10-25, 2025. Co-produced with Arizona Theatre Company (ATC), the production concludes its three-city run after ATC engagements in Tucson and Tempe/Phoenix.

Step into a heart-pounding world of betrayal and deception with a new adaptation of the celebrated murder mystery that inspired Hitchcock’s masterpiece! This modern retelling of Frederick Knott’s classic thriller plunges audiences into a web of intrigue as Tony Wendice concocts a chilling plot to murder his unfaithful wife. With its gripping plot and sharp dialogue, this adaptation offers a fresh perspective on the timeless tale of murder and manipulation. Experience the intrigue of Dial M for Murder in a captivating new light.

As mentioned, the production previously played limited engagements in Tucson and the Tempe/Phoenix area. Reception for the production has been extremely positive, with BroadwayWorld Phoenix’s Herbert Paine praising the new adaptation as “a high-stakes psychological showdown.” Chuck Graham of TucsonStage called Dial M for Murder "an intricate clockwork plot paced so skillfully, with an impressive froth of unexpected twists and turns, as each of the actors carefully times every clue, every word, to keep the tension rising." Talkin’ Broadway’s Gil Benbrook raved about the production’s "strong performances, gorgeous set, and evocative costumes, making for a thrilling theatrical experience that keeps the audience hooked until the end."

Dial M for Murder arrives at Pioneer Theatre Company with all five cast members returning after the acclaimed runs in Arizona. Among the cast are two PTC alumni: Dan Domingues* (PTC’s Amadeus and Othello; Off-Broadway’s A Sherlock Carol) as Tony Wendice and Lucy Lavely* (PTC’s Scapin and One Man, Two Guvnors; Macbeth at Orlando Shakes) as Maxine Hadley.

Making their PTC debuts are Aaron Cammack* (ATC’s The Glass Menagerie and Intimate Apparel) as Lesgate, Peter Howard* (Grey’s Anatomy, the recent world premiere of Larissa FastHorse’s Wicoun at Cornerstone Theatre Company) as Inspector Hubbard, and Awesta Zarif* (The Kite Runner North American Tour, Selling Kabul at Signature Theatre) as Margot Wendice.

Dial M for Murder is directed by Michael John Garcés. His credits include For the People by Ty Defoe and Larissa FastHorse (Guthrie Theatre), Seize the King by Will Power (Alliance Theatre), the just and the blind by Marc Bamuthi Joseph and Daniel Bernard Roumain (Carnegie Hall and The Kennedy Center), The Play You Want by Bernardo Cubrias (Road Theatre Company), and What Happens Next by Naomi Iizuka (La Jolla Playhouse).

Garcés is joined on the Creative Team by Scenic Designer James Noone (Broadway’s Sunset Blvd, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill); Costume Designer Patrick Holt (PTC’s Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 and The Prom); Lighting Designer Tom Ontiveros (Slide at Ojai Music Festival, Most Wanted at La Jolla Playhouse); Sound Designer Daniel Perelstein Jaquette (ATC’s Intimate Apparel and Private Lives); Fight Director Brent Gibbs (ATC’s True West, Southwest Shakespeare Company’s Henry V); and Assistant Director Lila Rachel Becker (First National Tour of The Bridges of Madison County, Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage’s Westphalia). Emily Roth* is Production Stage Manager. Casting is by Judy Bowman, CSA.

DATE NIGHT PACKAGES - PARTNERSHIP WITH KIMPTON HOTEL MONACO

During the run of Dial M for Murder, Pioneer Theatre Company will partner with Kimpton Hotel Monaco to provide a special “Murder for Two” ticket package, creating the ultimate SLC date night. The package, priced at $150, includes two premium seats to Dial M for Murder, as well as a $100 gift certificate to Bambara at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco (202 S. Main Street, SLC). Packages will go on sale January 2nd and will only be available by calling the PTC Box Office at 801-581-6961. Quantities are limited and available only while supplies last.

TICKETS & CURTAIN CALL FOR ALL PERFORMANCE

Dial M for Murder runs at Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre from January 10-25, 2025. Tickets are available at PioneerTheatre.org or by calling the Pioneer Theatre Company Box Office at 801-581-6961. Tickets for patrons in grades K-12 are half-price Monday through Thursday. A select number of $43 tickets are available for every performance with code PTC63.

A special “pay what you can” performance, made possible through PTC’s newly-announced Curtain Call for All initiative, will take place Tuesday, January 21 at 7:00 PM. Curtain Call for All tickets are available by calling or visiting the PTC Box Office.

