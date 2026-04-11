Photos: MURDER BALLAD at Salt Lake Acting Company

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Check out production photos from the regional premiere of Murder Ballad, running at Salt Lake Acting Company from April 8 to May 3, 2026.

Conceived by and with Book and Lyrics by Julia Jordan, and Music and Lyrics by Juliana Nash, this electric and rarely produced rock opera features a powerhouse cast of four, a live band, and a sexy, sultry edginess. When the pull of a radical past begins to outweigh the normalcy of modern married life, a Murder Ballad must be sung.

The production will be directed and choreographed by Cynthia Fleming and music directed by David Evanoff. Joining the pair on the creative team will be Erik Reichert (Set Designer), David Decarolis (Lighting Designer), Cynthia L. Kehr Rees (Sound Designer), Dennis Hassan (Costume Designer), Arika Schockmel (Props Designer), Adriana Lemke (Fight/Intimacy Director), Tahra Veasley (Production Stage Manager), and Bridgette Lehman (Asst. Stage Manager). Joining the creative team as part of SLAC’s Professional Theatre Program for Emerging Artists will be Calvin Vinson (Asst. Sound Designer/Engineer), and Sara Schwartz (Asst. Lighting Designer).

In addition to music directing, David Evanoff will also join the live band on keyboard alongside Mark D. Maxson on guitar, Davin Tayler on Bass, and Kendall White on drums. These creatives join the cast, which includes Collette Astle (Sara), Gray Aydelott (Tom), Latoya Cameron (The Narrator), and M. Scott McLean (Michael).

Check out production photos here!