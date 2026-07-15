Mark Fossen to Direct WAITING FOR GODOT at Good Company Theatre
The Ogden production stars Michael Scott Johnson and Arie Allred in Beckett's classic tragicomedy.
Good Company Theatre will preset Samuel Beckett's 20th century masterpiece Waiting for Godot, directed by Mark Fossen. Two wandering souls, Vladimir and Estragon, wait by a lonely tree for the mysterious Godot, a stranger who may never arrive. They pass the time with bickering, boots, hats, half-remembered stories, and the occasional visit from a blustering landowner and his rope-bound servant. Hilarious, heartbreaking, and as urgent today as it was in 1953, Beckett's self-proclaimed tragicomedy asks all of life's biggest questions and answers exactly none of them.
Waiting for Godot stars Michael Scott Johnson (Vladimir), a University of Utah Actor Training Program graduate whose credits include work with Pioneer Theatre Company, Salt Lake Acting Company, and Plan-B Theatre; Arie Allred (Estragon), last seen at Good Company Theatre in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Queer the Stage; Alvaro Cortez (Pozzo), a Westminster BFA graduate recently seen in The Moors and The Seagull; Elio Patterson (Lucky), an Ogden native and senior BFA Acting student at Westminster University; and Oscar Bateman-Rapier (Boy), most recently seen as Nathan in The Full Monty at the Grand Theatre.
Director Mark Fossen makes his Good Company Theatre debut. His directing credits include Sweeney Todd, A Streetcar Named Desire, Death of a Salesman, and Our Town at The Grand Theatre, along with productions at Westminster University, Hale Center Theatre Orem, and the Davis Arts Council. Regional credits include Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre, California Shakespeare Festival, and Berkeley Repertory Theatre. He serves on the board of The Grand Theatre and is an adjunct instructor at Westminster.
How to Purchase Tickets
The play runs approximately 2 hours with one 10 minute intermission. Recommended for general audiences. Single tickets start at $18 to $30, and can be purchased online at goodcotheatre.com, by calling 801-917-4969, or at the box office before the show. Student tickets are available for $15 in-person before each show with a valid student ID.
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