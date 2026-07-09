Video: Hale Centre Theatre Debuts OUR TOWN Trailer
The Pulitzer Prize-winning play is now running at the Sandy, Utah theatre through October 19.
A new trailer for OUR TOWN has arrived from Hale Centre Theatre, offering a preview of the company's current staging of Thornton Wilder's celebrated American classic. The video clip is now available as the production plays its run on the theatre's stage in Sandy, Utah.
OUR TOWN, written by Thornton Wilder, premiered in 1938 and won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama that same year. The play follows the residents of the fictional small town of Grover's Corners, tracing the rhythms of daily life, love, and loss across three acts. It remains one of the most frequently produced plays in American theatre, recognized for its spare staging and its meditation on the value of ordinary experience.
Performances at Hale Centre Theatre run through October 19. The theatre, based in Sandy, Utah, stages productions across multiple performance spaces and has built a reputation for ambitious regional stagings of both classic and contemporary works.
BroadwayWorld previously shared a look inside rehearsals for the production ahead of its opening. Tickets are available at hct.org.
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