MACBITCHES By Sophie McIntosh To Be Presented By MadKing Productions

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From the company that delivered "She Kills Monsters," Heathers: The Musical," "We Are The Tigers," "Medea" and "Proof" as well multiple Drunken Shakespeares comes MACBITCHES by Sophie McIntosh, directed by Stina Madriaga-Stone, presented and produced by MadKing Productions.

The show features Madison Hale, Mati Turner, Siena Crivac, Sophia Abbott, Adalee Grindstaff, Stefanie Carr, Savana Lowe, and Genevieve Glissmeyer.

When a freshman is unexpectedly given the coveted role of Lady Macbeth, a few upperclassmen actresses invite her over to “celebrate” her casting and reassert their positions at the top of the theatre department’s hierarchy. As the Fireball and Svedka flow, the girls interrogate their own sense of ambition as well as the power structures that have shaped their theatrical education.

The play premiered at The Chain Theatre in New York in 2022 and was a New York Times Critic’s Pick. It has gone on to be produced both professionally and at universities ever since.

Madriaga-Stone talked about why she wanted to direct the play: "I’ve always had a deep love for 'Macbeth' and metafiction storytelling; like in the 'Scream' franchise," she said." So when I read this script, which is a metafiction, dark comedy, and contemporary adaptation of 'Macbeth,' I was absolutely hooked."

She also spoke about what excites her about the show from a director's perspective: "In addition to what first drew me to the script, I also really appreciate the way this show scrutinizes the female experience in the world of entertainment," she said. "It examines internalized misogyny, explores how patriarchal theater grooming forces women to fight one another for the few 'good' roles available, and interrogates the abusive, male-dominated power dynamics of collegiate drama programs. I really feel this story is a great way to show women in theater that they are not alone and that things do not have to; nor should they continue the way they are."

Mati Turner, who plays leader of the upperclassmen; Rachel, spoke about what she loves about the show and her character: "I love this show for so many reasons its hard to confine my thoughts, but I truly love the horror aspects and all the real and raw content that just touches your soul," she said. "Rachel is definitely a beast of a character to tackle, but I think that’s why I love her so much! It's the never ending discovery that reels me in; I am so intrigued by her layers."

She also spoke about why she thinks this show is relevant in 2026: "I think this show is relevant because it shows a lot of different sides of theater," she said. "Usually with this art form the glamorous side takes over and that’s all people see but I think it’s really important for people to know that there is a 'darker' side of theatre and it can take a toll on people. It takes a lot to be able to step into somebody else’s persona or try to fit somebody else’s vision of what they want and it goes to show that no matter how well you can conform yourself to the 'system' it’s always better to be yourself and stay true to who you are."

Assistant director Sara Goldberg-McRae also spoke about why is this an important story to tell now, in 2026: "This show masquerades behind its seeming appearance of just being about some jealousy in a group of college girls," she said. "What it’s really about is female strength and how men skew our perception of each other in any field. I think it’s important to tell a story about what happens when you give into that instead of actually trying to figure out a way to move forward together. How in all actuality our strengths can either build each other up or be the thing that destroys us."

She also talked about who the show is suitable for: "This show is suitable for and catered to a female audience of course but I believe it’s a show that anyone can learn from," she said. "I would caution that there is a lot of adult content, from swearing to talk about sexual situations, as well as some physical violence and talk of mental illness, and loss. I will say any fan of horror like 'The Haunting of Hill House' will also enjoy this."

It will be presented at MadKing's Fellowship Theater at the Gateway Mall, 167 S. Rio Grande St., from Aug. 13 to Aug. 23, with 7:30 p.m. evening performances, and 3 p.m. Sunday matinees.

About MadKing Productions

MadKing Productions looks to produce theater favorites not commonly seen in Utah, ranging from classic plays including Shakespeare (with a twist!) to modern works with a little extra edge. Finding their own niche in Salt Lake City, somewhere between Hale productions and SLAC productions, audiences should leave MKP's space feeling like they've experienced shows that are both timeless and exciting. The company describes themselves as an artistically-focused team with the goal to provide a safe, equal, and open space in Utah community theater for actors of all cultures, orientations, and identities. MadKing is LGBTQIA+ friendly and strives to cast productions according to the ability of the actor rather than a character description. The Fellowship Theater is also a Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival official venue.

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