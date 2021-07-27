Past Times Presents BELA LUGOSI MEETS EDNA ST. VINCENT MILLAY

Past Times presents the solo play turned film project, Bela Lugosi Meets Edna St.Vincent Millay, to be presented at the Great Salt City Fringe Festival July 29th-August 8th, 2021.

Written by Jordan R. Young, directed by Melinda Hall, performed by Susanne Pinedo, and film production by Willful Pictures. The Great Salt Lake City Fringe showcases over 30 performing artists and groups, with a total of over 200 performances featuring theatre, dance, music, magic, storytelling, and more.

Meet Susanne, a Latina actress from Miami, who spins a zany, improbable tale about Bela Lugosi, the iconic star of Dracula, and Edna St. Vincent Millay, the Pulitzer Prize-winning poet. Through different characters and realities, Susanne jumps from the past, present and the future to weave a colorful and wacky tale of humanity. Millay, the poster girl for Women's Lib who burns the candle at both ends as she sleeps her way through Greenwich Village in the Roaring '20s, meets up with Lugosi (or does she?), the vampire player and political refugee from Hungary determined to leave his mark on the world, or at least on its neck.

Bela Lugosi Meets Edna St. Vincent Millay will be available virtually and audience members will receive a link. Tickets are $10 via: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bela-lugosi-meets-edna-st-vincent-millay-tickets-160771013429.