PTC Announces Free Online Holiday Concerts

Pioneer Theatre Company will launch two festive holiday concerts online as part of its month-long celebration, "Let It Show! PTC's Perfectly Pandemic Productions." The online concerts are titled "HOME FOR THE HOLIDAY" and "LET YOUR HEART BE LIGHT."

Both concerts are FREE to the public.

Musical Director Phil Reno joins forces with thirteen performers familiar to PTC's stage, from all over the country, including Utah. The performers have recorded favorite holiday songs that are compiled in two 40-50 minutes concerts. To facilitate the concert production in a safe, socially-distant environment, performers were mailed a production package from Utah's BW PRODUCTIONS, and coached on filming their own performances. The recordings were then compiled into the events that will launch on DECEMBER 16 and DECEMBER 24 at 7 p.m. PTC Artistic Director Karen Azenberg directs the ensembles.

"Our community has been so supportive of our efforts during the pandemic to keep people employed by purchasing masks, gifts and house goods, so we wanted to give back to the community with these events," said Azenberg. "We miss the festivity of theatre this time of year, and this is a way to bring a little of it back, as a 'thank you.'"

"PTC is a magnificent place for art and artists-I loved every moment of my time there, and our production of Sweeney Todd was one of the most fulfilling experiences I've had in theatre," said performer Blake Stadnik, now a regular on NBC's "This Is Us". "Karen and Chris [Massimine, Managing Director] deserve immense credit for figuring out ways to stay connected to theatre patrons, and also being able to create paid opportunities for performers who have been struggling during the pandemic."

Broadway veteran Judy McLane (Mamma Mia!, for 11 years, including three years in the lead role of Donna) happily follows up her last appearance at PTC. "Our production of Next to Normal [2011] at PTC was such a rewarding experience for me, I'm thrilled to be performing for the wonderful fans in Salt Lake City once again," said McLane. "So many of us are missing the live theater experience. In this challenging time, I hope our concert brings a bit of holiday joy!"

The performers in both concerts include professional Equity artists who have performed at PTC in the past. These include Lucy Anders, who appeared in last season's Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, as well as in Grease and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. She was also in the first national tour of Something Rotten!. Brent Barrett performed in last season's Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and on Broadway in Chicago - The Musical and Annie Get Your Gun. Galyana Castillo returns to PTC after Once On This Island (Asaka, Mother of the Earth) and La Cage aux Folles. She was also in the National Tour of Elf the Musical and Fame.

Tyla Collier starred in last season's Once On This Island, and starred Off-Broadway in Sistas the Musical and Till. Brandon Contreras appeared at PTC in The Play That Goes Wrong, La Cage aux Folles, and The Count of Monte Cristo. He was also in the first National Tour of In the Heights and the pre-Broadway musical Almost Famous. Lenny Daniel, a longtime collaborator with Karen Azenberg, most recently appeared in La Cage aux Folles. He was also on Broadway in Cats and The Wizard of Oz.

Mary Fanning Driggs has appeared on PTC's stage many times, including Once, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, and many more, including a show-stopping turn as Rosie in Mamma Mia!. Paul-Jordan Jansen performed in last season's Once On This Island (Papa Ge), as well as in Sting's The Last Ship and The Count of Monte Cristo. Judy McLane led the cast of Next To Normal in 2001, taking a short break from her 11 years in the Broadway cast of Mamma Mia!, including that of the lead role.

David Park was Kenickie in PTC's Grease, and has performed Off-Broadway in Red Roses, Green Gold. Blake Stadnik is currently well-known as Jack Damon on NBC's "This Is Us." Blake also appeared at PTC in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Anne Tolpegin last appeared at PTC in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Women in Jeopardy and Sting's The Last Ship, as well as on Broadway in A Tale of Two Cities and Les Misérables.

Accompanying the Equity cast is ELIJAH EMMIT CURRY who debuted at PTC in last season's Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.

Let It Show: PTC's Perfectly Pandemic Productions is funded in part by the CARES Act and the Utah State Legislature through Utah Arts & Museums. Funding is also provided by the Union Pacific Foundation.

Let It Show: PTC's Perfectly Pandemic Productions will be offered free to the public and the first viewing is made available early for PTC season ticket holders.