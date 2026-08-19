ONCE UPON AN EVER AFTER? Benefit Concert to Play Timp Arts

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For two nights only, Timp Arts will present original benefit concert “Once Upon an Ever After?” on Aug. 21 and 22 at the Valentine Theater in American Fork. Fairy tales teach us to hope for a storybook romance in which a prince sweeps a princess off her feet, but what happens when wishes don't come true the way we expect? “Once Upon an Ever After?” explores fairy tale tropes in contemporary romance through songs from musicals of the stage and screen. Along with incredible cut songs and other lesser-known gems will be some of your favorites from Snow White, Into the Woods, Shrek the Musical, Jekyll & Hyde, Once Upon a Mattress, Enchanted, Maybe Happy Ending, and more!

“'Once Upon an Ever After?' is much more than a typical benefit concert,” said creator/director Tyler Hinton. “You will be surprised by the depth of emotion, stunned by the world-class performances and ultimately moved by its reflection of reality. This is a completely unique production that you will not regret taking the time to see, and you'll be supporting a local arts organization in the process.”

The Timpanogos Arts Foundation has entered a bold new chapter, officially reintroducing itself to the community as Timp Arts. The new nickname reflects a comprehensive evolution of the organization, including new leadership, a refreshed brand identity, a redesigned website and a renewed commitment to their mission: to connect and elevate the Timpanogos community by providing enriching opportunities to create, perform and experience the arts.

With its new public identity as Timp Arts, modernized digital presence and strengthened leadership team, it is positioning itself as a cultural anchor – one that supports artists, engages families, partners with schools and contributes meaningfully to the region's creative and educational landscape.



Photo Credit: Timp

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