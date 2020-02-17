Nathan Osmond Brings Country Music Tour To SCERA On March 2

Nathan Osmond likes to claim he's a little more country than his famous aunt Marie, who gained fame by being a little bit country to his uncle Donnie's rock 'n roll.

He might be right. The singer/musician, who has performed multiple musical styles, found his niche with country music and has performed with such country greats as Carrie Underwood, Martina McBride, Trace Atkins, Clay Walker, Lonestar, Easton Corbin and Chris Young. As a bonus, Osmond has four number one hit singles on the country charts including "Sweet," "The Tailgate Song," "There's A Whole Lot About A Woman," and "Stars & Stripes." He entertains with such contagious enthusiasm that he's named his current tour "Welcome to the Party."

No sooner had word gotten out that Osmond was going to perform on Monday, March 2 at the SCERA Center for the Arts that tickets sold out. A second show at 9:00pm has been added.

"It won't be the same show as the 7 p.m. performance," he says. "I don't like to do the same thing twice. What I can assure you, however, is that I'm going to tear it loose in both concerts with beach balls, party music and a lot of audience participation. I'm glad the concert will be on a Monday, because this show is ideal for family night."

Tickets at $14 for adults and $12 for children 3-11 and seniors 65 and older are available at www.scera.org, by calling 801-225-ARTS, or in person at the main office, 745 South State, Orem, open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m. All seats are reserved.

While Osmond has an extensive touring schedule across the country, he says he is excited to perform in his home state. "I performed at 277 live events in 201 cities last year. I'm on the move constantly either as a (motivational) speaker or entertainer, but it really all began here in Orem," he explains. "I was a third grader when my brothers and I were guests of SCERA, and I felt so special. SCERA has a warm spot in my heart dating from my childhood."

Osmond took the plunge into country sounds as a newlywed when his bride saw him dressed for the part at a performance of "Annie Get Your Gun" at Tuacahn Amphitheatre in Southern Utah. "I came out with chaps, vest and cowboy hat and my wife said that I needed to sing country. I agreed."

Osmond has recorded with several country stars and loves to sing about patriotism. One of his proudest achievements includes a video he produced by working with the Army public affairs team. He also produces the podcast, "Achieving Awesomeness Now" and has opened up his Provo studio N'Tune to other artists.

Also known as a popular motivational speaker, he was honored as one of the top 10 Young Men of America by Jaycees.

His father Alan Osmond explains, "While the keyboard is his main instrument, Nathan can play most instruments and perform anything on the piano. He is a real talent in creative arts and music and does a lot of videos featuring his songwriting."

"Nathan was the peacemaker in our family," says his mother Suzanne. "He was the sweetest, most tender-hearted one in our family. He was also our shy child."

"Boy, was I," Osmond says. "When I was 10 or 11, I was on Good Morning America where my brothers and I were interviewed by Joan Lunden. I said exactly two words: 'Yes, ma'am.' My father later pulled me aside and said, 'Son, it's a talk show. You talk on a talk show. People want to hear what you have to say.' I was embarrassed, because my dad was my hero, but he coached me. It must have worked, because now they can't get me to shut up-something you'll see in March at SCERA when I greet the audiences after both performances."

The family musical genes are shining brightly on this hot new recording artist. The Country Music Association raved "America and country music fans are about to see a new chapter in the Osmond legacy." And Nathan was recently nominated as New Artist of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Country Breakthrough Artists of the Year by the New Music Awards in Los Angeles.





