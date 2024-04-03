Utah Symphony Hosts 20th annual Deer Valley® Music Festival This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This summer, the Utah Symphony will present its 20th annual Deer Valley® Music Festival at the Snow Park Amphitheater in Park City. The six-week summer festival, which runs from July 5 through August 9, features a diverse lineup showcasing the versatility of Utah Symphony musicians as they perform live music ranging from classical, to disco hits, to classic rock ‘n’ roll, and everything in between.

“For two decades, the Utah Symphony’s Deer Valley® Music Festival has encouraged everyone in our Utah communities, and far beyond, to experience the Utah Symphony in a brand-new way, or for the very first time,” says Utah Symphony | Utah Opera President & CEO Steve Brosvik. “These summer evenings create unforgettable memories forfriends and family, whether in the easy-going atmosphere and natural beauty of Deer Valley® Resort, or in the intimate setting of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. As we celebrate our 20th anniversary, we’re proud to also recognize that the symphony’s service to the Park City community dates back to the 1980s.”

With the Utah Symphony providing the soundtrack to summer nights, this 20th annual Deer Valley® Music Festival invites audiences to immerse themselves in the magic of live music amidst the breathtaking mountain landscape. Highlights of the summer include Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Cody Fry, best known for his chart-topping hit "I Hear a Symphony," which gained massive success on TikTok and Spotify; Grammy and Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., celebrated for his show-stopping role as Aaron Burr in the smash-hit musical Hamilton; the family favorite Disney in Concert: Once Upon A Time including film clips projected along with the music; celebrations of music legends including a tribute to Whitney Houston, as well as Joni Mitchell, Carole King, and Carly Simon; and an evening of the cinematic music of John Williams, which has become a beloved festival tradition.

Bringing back a beloved tradition from past summers, the Utah Symphony will perform Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture, as well as his powerful Piano Concerto No. 1 with internationally acclaimed pianist Aristo Sham. In a brand-new program, the symphony will embrace the “Christmas in July” trend and add a touch of holiday magic to the festival with a concert of favorite festive tunes including selections from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, wintery themed concessions (perfect for a night at a ski resort!), and maybe even an appearance from the Jolly Man himself.

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening performances take place at Deer Valley® Resort’s Snow Park Amphitheater, where concertgoers bring picnics, relax on the lawn, and take in the majestic mountains while listening to the full orchestra perform.

Chamber orchestra performances featuring popular classical repertoire take place on Wednesday evenings at the picturesque St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Park City. This summer, all four chamber orchestra concerts will feature Utah Symphony musicians as soloists—highlighting the impressive skillset and musicality of these top-tier musicians who call Utah home. The chamber series will begin with Associate Concertmaster Kathryn Eberle performing Beethoven’s rule-breaking Romance in G Major and Saint-Saëns' Havanaise. The second concert features Principal Bass David Yavornitzky performing Koussevitzky’s Concerto for Double Bass, while the third program showcases Principal Viola Brant Bayless in Holst’s Lyric Movement and Hindemith’s Kammermusik No. 5, essentially a viola concerto. The final chamber orchestra concert will feature Principal Horn Jessica Danz as she performs Mozart’s elegant and virtuosic Horn Concerto No. 4.

Utah Symphony | Utah Opera continues its mission of community engagement and making music accessible to all, with a series of “pop-up” performances featuring smaller ensembles of symphony and opera artists. These free, short performances take place throughout Summit County at existing events, and in collaboration with other local groups and venues, as a way of extending thanks to the community for hosting the Utah Symphony at its summer home.