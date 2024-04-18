Pygmalion Productions Closes Ring Around the Rose Season in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Repertory Dance Theatre's "Ring Around the Rose" will welcome Pygmalion Productions to the stage on May 11, 2024, at 11:00 am. This Utah theatre staple will present a fun puppet-making workshop with professional actor, Tamara Howell.



Tamara Howell, a very experienced drama and music teacher and actor, will lead Ring Around the Rose participants in storytelling through puppets. The audience will make their own puppets during the session, and discover how these critters can be a vehicle for telling fantastical tales or day-to-day experiences. In a 100% interactive workshop, you will find out that all you need is some brown paper, masking tape, and an idea to tell an engaging story (paper and tape provided).



Tamara Johnson Howell – Tamara earned her BFA in Theatre and her Master’s Degree in Education. She is a junior high school theatre teacher who directs her students twice yearly in large-scale shows like SPONGE BOB, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, and CATS. This is no small undertaking as her cast generally include 80 – 100 young actors. Tamara has worked with PYGmalion many times, most recently in Julie Jensen’s LAST LISTS OF MY MAD MOTHER, MOTHER MOTHER and as the indomitable Bella Abzug in BELLA BELLA.



Pygmalion Productions will also be in production of their spring show, Mother of the Maid. The Ring Around the Rose show will be performed on the set of this play so audience members will get a behind-the-scenes look at a professional theater production!

As is always the case with Ring Around the Rose, the show will be wiggle-friendly and delight young audiences while introducing them to the world of theater.