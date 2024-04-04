Video: Go Behind The Scenes Of The Set for MAY WE ALL at Hale Center Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a glimpse into Harmony, Tennessee via the build shop at Hale Center Theatre in this all new video! The team of skilled artisans have been working hard to bring May We All to life.

A ‘Boot Stompin’ Regional Premiere… What do you get when you put the music of Dolly, Reba, Johnny Cash, Tim McGRaw, John Denver, Billy Ray Cyrus and Keith Urban into a brand new country musical?

The most heart-warming, truck load of fun this side of Heaven! … Jenna leaves small town Harmony for big town Nashville to make it huge as a country singer. Word is she was making it… So… Why did she come home? Now she needs to reconnect with those she left behind and make peace with her past in the small town she loves.

Throw in a fabulous Honky Tonk band and some fancy singing and dancing and you have a rip-roaring, hand-clappin’ good time!

First dreamed up by Country music superstar Brian Kelley, and further developed with his production company CuzBro Productions alongside partners Lively McCabe Entertainment and BMG, May We All gives audiences "a chance to step into the humble, small towns that are the lifeblood of country music," as praised by American Songwriter, during the show's official opening run. Co-written by Troy Britton Johnson, Todd Johnson, and Eric Pfeffinger, the uplifting musical features arrangements and orchestrations by Brian Usifer. Appealing to all ages, May We All features an authentic Country score of hit songs by Brooks & Dunn, Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Dolly Parton, Keith Urban, and many more, plus two original songs exclusively heard only in May We All.

The musical first debuted in Tennessee last January at the Playhouse on the Square in Memphis, followed by a successful commercial summer run at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville.