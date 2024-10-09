NEWSIES, THE WIZARD OF OZ & More Set for Tuacahn 30th Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Celebrating 30 years, Tuacahn is bringing back some of its most Popular Productions in 2025, highlighting three fan favorites and presenting them in a whole new way, including Disney's The Little Mermaid, Wizard of Oz and Disney's Newsies!



“After 30 years, people have gotten to the point that they love the shows we do no matter what we do, so we wanted to honor our patrons by giving them a few of their favorites this year,” said Scott Anderson, artistic director for Tuacahn. “Each of these shows have some really wonderful things that make them excellent choices for next year.”



Take Disney's The Little Mermaid, for example, a visually stunning piece set against an 80-foot water curtain backdrop, sold out every performance in the past, which definitely places it in the top tier of Tuacahn favorites in Anderson's mind.



“Every time we do it there is a new generation of little kids who can't wait to see it for the first time, and so many of every age who can't wait to see it again,” he said.



Coming on the heels of the release of the film version of Wicked this fall, there has never been a better time to come see Dorothy's origin story in the classic favorite Wizard of Oz.



“This is the kind of show that appeals to everyone from 3-year-olds to 100-year-olds,” said Stephanie Finck, marketing director for Tuacahn. “It is one of our most popular options whenever we ask for patron feedback, and we have the capacity to add so many new technical details to this production, it's really going to be fantastic.”



Narrowing down fan favorites is, of course, a difficult job. But a 30-year anniversary seemed the perfect opportunity to “Seize the Day” and bring Disney's Newsies back to the stage.



“People love Newsies,” Anderson said. “It's such a high energy, great dance show that is based on actual historical events in the United States, so it really has a lot of depth along with the entertainment.”



Current 2024 season package holders will have the first opportunity to renew their season packages at a great rate for 2025. Then, new season packages featuring the 30th anniversary lineup will go on sale during the Black Friday event starting Nov. 1.



“These are the best times to get the best rates on all three shows,” Finck said. “It's definitely worth getting in on these deals early so you don't miss any of the magic next year!”



To purchase tickets go online to www.tuacahn.org or call the box office at 435-652-3300.



Comments