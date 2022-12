Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards; West valley arts Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Standings - 12/5/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Kristin Chenoweth - IN CONCERT: FOR THE GIRLS - Tuacahn 53%

Quesley Ann Bunch - Q A SOLO CONCERT - On Pitch Performing Arts 16%

Josh Needles - IN LIGHTS - Resplendent Productions 13%

Jasmine Peterson - HEROES AND VILLIANS - The Broadway on the Side 12%

Westleigh Bush - HEROES AND VILLAINS - Broadway On The Side 7%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ismael Arrieta - IN THE HEIGHTS - West Valley Performing Arts Center 19%

Dave Tinney & Lindsey Smith - SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN - Hale Centr Theatre 11%

Stefanie Spiece - IN THE HEIGHTS - West Valley Performing Arts Center 8%

Stacee Perry - THE GOOD SHEPHERDS - Syracuse Ampitheater 7%

Ashley Gardner Carlson - BRIGHT STAR - Hale Center Theater Orem 4%

Sunny Simkins - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 4%

Ginny Spencer Waldron - ADDAMS FAMILY - Beverly’s Terrace Plaza Playhouse 4%

Sunny Simkins - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Hopebox Theatre 4%

Robbie Roby - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 4%

Tiffany Boyle - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Taylorsville Arts Council 4%

Ashley Loewer - LEGALLY BLONDE - Empress 3%

Jennifer Hill-Barlow - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Hale Center Theater Orem 3%

Bailee DeYoung - CINDERELLA - CenterPoint Theatre 3%

Ginny Spencer Waldron - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Beverly’s Terrace Plaza Playhouse 3%

Jessica Merrill - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING - Centerpoint Theatre 3%

Ismael Arrieta - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - West Valley Playhouse 2%

Jessica Merill - BIG FISH - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Cynthia Fleming - SLACABARET: DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE - Salt Lake Acting Company 2%

Nathan Balser - CAMELOT - Hale Center Theater Orem 2%

Megan Call - MARY POPPINS - Terrace Plaza Playhouse 2%

Rommy Sandhu - ELF - Pioneer Theatre Co. 1%

Mara Greer - MARY POPPINS - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 1%

Danny Eggers - CALAMITY JANE - Desert Star Playhouse 1%

Jenny Barlow - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Hale Center Theater Orem 1%

Kerstin Hallows - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Desert Star Playhouse 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kelsey Nichols - IN THE HEIGHTS - West Valley Performing Arts Center 12%

Joy Zhu - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Hale Centre Theatre 7%

Hailey Gentz - RABBIT HOLE - The Pearl on Main 7%

Alicia Kondrick - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - West Valley Arts 7%

Stacey Haslam - DISENCHANTED! - On Pitch Performing Arts 7%

Stephanie Bruckman - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 7%

Peggy Willis - TREASURE ISLAND - Hale Centre Theatre 5%

Sydney Howard - CINDERELLA - Centerpoint Theater 4%

Dennis Wright - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Hale Center Theater Orem 4%

Alicia Kondrick - THE WILD PARTY - Hart Theater Company 3%

Tammis Robbins - BIG FISH - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 3%

Lauren T. Roark - CLUE - Utah Shakespeare Festival 3%

Joy Zhu - THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN - Hale Centre Theatre 3%

Kelsey Nichols - LITTLE WOMEN - West Valley Performing Arts Center 2%

Ryan Moller - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 2%

Michiko Kitayama Skinner - KING LEAR - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Vanessa Leuck - WONDERLAND - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 2%

Alana Turner - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Charity Play at Spotlight Performing Arts Center 2%

Tina Fontana - SEE HOW THEY RUN - PG Players 2%

Deborah Bowman - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - SCERA 2%

Connor Harrison - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Cache Theatre Company 2%

Amanda Larsen - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - On Pitch Performing Arts 2%

KL Alberts - ELF - Pioneer Theatre Co 1%

Helen Huang - GOLD MOUNTAIN - Utah Shakespeare Festival 1%

Katherine Chesne - BRIGHT STAR - Hale Center Theater Orem 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Juan Pereira - IN THE HEIGHTS - West Valley Arts 13%

Ismael Arrieta - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - West Valley Performing Arts Center 6%

Ashley Radar Ramsey - DISENCHANTED! - On Pitch Performing Arts 6%

David Paul Smith - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Hale Centre Theatre 5%

Shelby Ferrin - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Centerpoint Legacy Theater 5%

Brad Carroll - SWEENEY TODD - Utah Shakespeare Festival 4%

Chris Metz - THE GOOD SHEPHERDS - Syracuse Ampitheatre 4%

Carol Madsen - ADDAMS FAMILY - Terrace Plaza Playhouse 4%

Mark Fossen - BRIGHT STAR - Hale Centre Orem 4%

Dave Tinney - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Hale Centre Theatre 4%

Chad Henwood - FUN HOME - Tooele Valley Theatre 3%

Beth Bruner - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Desert Star Playhouse 3%

Wendy Dahl - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Taylorsville Arts Council 2%

Michael Heitzman - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 2%

Amber Hansen - THE WILD PARTY - Hart Theater Company 2%

Marie Tarbox - BRIGHT STAR - CenterPoint Theatre 2%

Jansen Davis - CINDERELLA - CenterPoint Theater 2%

Cynthia Fleming - SLACABARET: DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE - Salt Lake Acting Company 2%

Alan Muraoka - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Pioneer Theatre Co 2%

Bruce Craven - SISTER ACT - Murray arts 2%

Whitney Metz - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Cache Theatre Company 2%

Colleen Carrasco - SWEENEY TODD - American Fork Community Theater 2%

Carol Madsen - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Hopebox Theatre 2%

Candice Jorgensen - LEGALLY BLONDE - Empress 2%

Leslie Richards - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - Beverly’s Terrace Plaza Playhouse 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Barta Heiner - SILENT SKY - Hale Centre Theatre 12%

Tanner Jackman - RABBIT HOLE - The Pearl on Main 11%

Ryan Bruckman - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Terrace Plaza Playhouse 9%

Dave Tinney - TREASURE ISLAND - Hale Centre Theatre 8%

Bruce Craven - THE FOREIGNER - West Valley Performing Arts Center 7%

Jennifer Westfall - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 7%

Katie Plott - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - On Pitch Performing Arts 6%

Hunter Foster - CLUE - Utah Shakespeare Festival 5%

Penelope Caywood - FREMONT JR. HIGH IS NOT DOING OKLAHOMA! - Good Company Theatre 4%

Brinton M Wilkins - HAMLET - Parker Theatre 4%

Beth Bruner - DRACULA - Desert Star Playhouse 4%

Laurie Harris-Purser - SILENT SKY - UVU 3%

Liz Golden - PERSUASION - UVU 3%

Melissa Maxwell - TROUBLE IN MIND - Utah Shakespeare Festival 3%

Howard & Kathryn Little - AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - PG Players 2%

David Morgan - ENCHANTED APRIL - Hale Center Theater Orem 2%

Rodger Sorensen - OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Hale Center Theater Orem 2%

Kathryn & Howard Little - SEE HOW THEY RUN - PG Players 2%

Melinda Pfundstein - ALL’S WELL THAT ENDS WE’LL - Utah Shakespeare Festival 1%

Colette Robert - EGRESS - Salt Lake Acting Company 1%

Jon Liddiard - AS YOU LIKE IT - Creekside Theatre Fest 1%

Clarence Gilyard - WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? - Center for the Arts at Kayenta 1%

Chris Hults - A DOLL'S HOUSE - Creekside Theatre Fest 1%

Justin Ivie - THE AUDIENCE - Creekside Theatre Fest 1%

Nathan Jenson - COMEDY OF ERRORS - Eagle Mountain Community Theater 1%



Best Ensemble Performance

IN THE HEIGHTS - West Valley Arts 18%

RENT - Ziegfeld theater Ogden 5%

CLUE - Utah Shakespeare Festival 4%

DISENCHANTED! - On Pitch Performing Arts 4%

THE GOOD SHEPHERDS - Syracuse Amphitheater 4%

ADDAMS FAMILY - Terrace Plaza Playhouse 4%

CINDERELLA - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 4%

TREASURE ISLAND - Hale Centre Theatre 4%

BRIGHT STAR - Hale Center Theater Orem 4%

SILENT SKY - Hale Center Theatre 3%

THE WILD PARTY - Hart Theater Company 3%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 3%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - West Valley Performing Arts Center 2%

LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Hale Center Theatre 2%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 2%

FUN HOME - Tooele Valley Theatre 2%

A CHORUS LINE - The Empress 2%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Cache Theatre Company 2%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - SCERA 1%

SILENT SKY - UVU 1%

SWEENEY TODD - American Fork Community Theater 1%

PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Desert Star Playhouse 1%

FREMONT JR. HIGH IS NOT DOING OKLAHOMA! - Good Company Theatre 1%

SEE HOW THEY RUN - PG Players 1%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - On Pitch Performing Arts 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Michael Gray - IN THE HEIGHTS - West Valley Performing Arts Center 15%

Marianne Ohran - SILENT SKY - Hale Centre Theatre 10%

Ryan Fallis - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - West Valley Performing Arts Center 7%

Stephen C Jones - SWEENEY TODD - Utah Shakespeare Festival 6%

Kyle Sunderland - RABBIT HOLE - The Pearl on Main 6%

Jordan Fowler - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 6%

Jordan Fowler - BIG FISH - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 5%

Colin Skip Wilson - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 5%

Val Seiler - HEROES AND VILLAINS - Broadway On The Side 4%

Renee Fowler - FUN HOME - Tooele Valley Theatre 4%

Cory Pattak - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 4%

Laura Crossett - DISENCHANTED! - On Pitch Performing Arts 3%

Colter Lincoln - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - On Pitch Performing Arts 3%

James Parker - HAMLET - Parker Theatre 3%

Kyle Sunderland - THE GOOD SHEPHERDS - Syracuse Amphitheater 3%

Joseph Governale - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Hale Center Theater Orem 2%

Christina Watanabe - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Pioneer Theatre Co 2%

Jesse Portillo - PASSING STRANGE - Salt Lake Acting Company 2%

Jaymi Smith - GOLD MOUNTAIN - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Darren Maxfield - LITTLE WOMEN - On pitch performing arts 1%

Brytan Todd - CALAMITY JANE - Desert Star Playhouse 1%

Nathen Hadley - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - CenterPoint Theatre 1%

Graham Whipple - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Centerpoint Theater 1%

Ryan Fallis - ENCHANTED APRIL - Hale Center Theater Orem 1%

Michael Gray - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - West Valley Performing Arts Center 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Anne Puzey - THE WILD PARTY - Hart Theater Company 9%

Kelly Dehaan - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Hale Theatre (Sandy) 8%

Jennifer Morgan - DISENCHANTED! - On Pitch Performing Arts 8%

Adrianne Hellewell - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CenterPoint Theatre 6%

Zach Brown - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Cache Theatre Company 5%

Arianne Hellewell - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 5%

Randy Wellbaum - THE GOOD SHEPHERDS - Syracuse Amphitheater 5%

Karin Gittins - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - West Valley Performing Arts Center 5%

Jason Howland - SHUCKED - Pioneer Theatre 4%

Kelly DeHaan - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Hale Center Theatre 4%

Skyler Bluemel - LEGALLY BLONDE - Empress 4%

Cameron Kinnear - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 4%

Whitney Cahoon - FOREVER PLAID - Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse 3%

Jessica Love - MARY POPPINS - Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse 3%

Chip Brown - SWEENEY TODD - American Fork Community Theater 3%

Karin Gittins - SOUND OF MUSIC - Utah Shakespeare Festival 3%

Kelly Dehaan - SECRET GARDEN - Hale Theatre (Sandy) 3%

Maren Hansen - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Desert Star Playhouse 3%

Samantha Wursten - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Charity Play at Spotlight Performing Arts Center 2%

Karin Gittins - LITTLE WOMEN - West Valley Performing Arts Center 2%

Kelly Dehaan - LUCKY STIFF - Hale theatre (Sandy) 2%

Bryan Hague - ONE FOR THE POT - Hale Center Theatre 2%

Travis Clark - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - On Pitch Performing Arts 1%

Chris Babbage - WONDERLAND - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 1%

Zach and Maren Hansen - TUCK EVERLASTING - Creekside Theatre Fest 1%



Best Musical

IN THE HEIGHTS - West Valley Arts 22%

DISENCHANTED! - On Pitch Performing Arts 6%

CINDERELLA - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 5%

TREASURE ISLAND - Hale Centre Theatre 5%

THE GOOD SHEPHERDS - Syracuse Amphitheater 5%

BRIGHT STAR - Hale center theater orem 5%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 5%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - West Valley Performing Arts Center 4%

ADDAMS FAMILY - Beverly’s Terrace Plaza Playhouse 4%

SHUCKED - Pioneer Theatre 4%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Hale Center Theater Orem 3%

FUN HOME - Tooele Valley Theatre 3%

LEGALLY BLONDE - The Empress Theatre 2%

JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - UVU 2%

SLACABARET: DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE - Salt Lake Acting Company 2%

THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - Beverly’s Terrace Plaza Playhouse 2%

SWEENEY TODD - American Fork Community Theater 2%

PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Desert Star Playhouse 2%

LUCKY STIFF - Hale Theatre (Sandy) 2%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Pioneer Theatre Co 2%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Charity Play at Spotlight Performing Arts Center 1%

INTO THE WOODS - Farmington City Arts 1%

SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Beverly’s Terrace Plaza Playhouse 1%

MARY POPPINS - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 1%

LITTLE WOMEN - West Valley Performing Arts Center 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 27%

SHUCKED - Pioneer Theatre 17%

GOOD SHEPHERDS - Syracuse amphitheater 12%

SEE HOW THEY RUN - Beverly Terrace Plaza Playhous 11%

DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE - Salt Lake Acting Company 10%

PLEASANT GROVE ROCK OPERA - West Valley Performing Arts Center 5%

SLACABARET: DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE - Salt Lake Acting Company 5%

FOUR WOMEN TALKING ABOUT THE MAN UNDER THE SHEET - Salt Lake Acting Company 4%

THE CLEAN-UP PROJECT BY CARLETON BLUFORD - Plan-B Theatre 4%

OPPORTUNITIES FOR ADVANCEMENT - On Pitch Performing Arts 3%

EGRESS BY MELISSA CRESPO AND SARAH SALTWICK - Salt Lake Acting Company 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Beatriz Melo - IN THE HEIGHTS - West Valley Arts 9%

Alexander Stewart-Johnson - THE GOOD SHEPHERDS - Syracuse Amphitheater 5%

David Archuleta - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 5%

Amber Kacherian - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Taylorsville Arts Council 4%

Adrian Swenson - BRIGHT STAR - Hale Center Theater Orem 3%

Annie Ferrin - MARY POPPINS - Terrave Plaza Playhouse 3%

Pedro Flores - IN THE HEIGHTS - West Valley Arts 2%

Emily Henwood - FUN HOME - Tooele Valley Theatre 2%

Brent A. Johnson - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Hopebox Theatre 2%

Bree Murphy - SWEENEY TODD - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Zack Wilson - SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN - Hale Centre Theatre 2%

J. Michael Bailey - SWEENEY TODD - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Kelly Coombs - THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN - Hale Centre Theatre 2%

David Paul Smith - SINGIN' IN THE RAIN - Hale Center Theatre 2%

Daria Pilar Redus - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Tara Smith - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - West Valley Playhouse 2%

Latoya Cameron - PASSING STRANGE - Salt Lake Acting Company 2%

Jennifer Parker Hohl - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Hale Centre Theatre 2%

Tara Wardle - BIG FISH - Centerpoint Theatre 2%

Becca Burdick - BRIGHT STAR - CenterPoint Theatre 2%

Krystal DeCristo - THE GOOD SHEPHERDS - Syracuse Amphitheater 2%

Jessica Knowles Andrus - THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL - Beverly’s Terrace Plaza Playhouse 1%

Byerly neilsen - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - West valley arts 1%

Caitlin Olsen - LEGALLY BLONDE - On Pitch Performing Arts 1%

Margaret Dibble Simon - SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS - Beverly’s Terrace Plaza Playhouse 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Hailey Gentz - RABBIT HOLE - The Pearl on main 8%

Joseph Paul Branca - THE FOREIGNER - West Valley Performing Arts Center 7%

Josh Curtis - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Beverly Terrace Plaza Playhouse 7%

Becca Ingram - SILENT SKY - Hale Centre Theatre 4%

Latoya Cameron - THE CLEAN-UP PROJECT - Plan-B Theatre Company 4%

Amber Dodge - SILENT SKY - Hale Centre Theatre 4%

Riley Moore - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - On Pitch Performing Arts 4%

Benjamin Raymant - TREASURE ISLAND - Hale Centre Theatre 3%

Ben Parkes - SILENT SKY - Hale Centre Theatre 3%

Ryan Bruckman - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 3%

Kristina Boler - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 3%

Brooklyn Ashby - SILENT SKY - UVU 3%

David Weeks - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Hale Theatre (Sandy) 3%

Meish Roundy - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 3%

Marc Reading - DRACULA - Desert Star Playhouse 2%

Michael Doherty - CLUE - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Yolanda Stange - FOUR WOMEN TALKING ABOUT THE MAN UNDER THE SHEET - Salt Lake Acting Company 2%

Alice Ellsworth - SILENT SKY - UVU 2%

Jeanelle Huff - A DOLLS HOUSE - Creekside Theatre Fest 2%

Josh Needles - PERSUASION - UVU 2%

Melinda Parrett - CLUE - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Jasmine Bracey - THE TEMPEST - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Lucile Johnson - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Beverly Terrace Plaza Playhouse 2%

Aaron Galligan-Stierle - CLUE - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Wanda Bangerter - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Centerpoint Theatre 2%



Best Play

TREASURE ISLAND - Hale Centr Theatre 11%

RABBIT HOLE - The Pearl on main 11%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 9%

CLUE - Utah Shakespeare Festival 8%

SINGIN IN THE RAIN - Hale Center Theater 7%

SEE HOW THEY RUN - Terrace plaza playhouse 6%

HAMLET - Parker Theatre 5%

SILENT SKY - UVU 4%

THE FOREIGNER - West Valley Arts 3%

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - On Pitch Performing Arts 3%

LITTLE WOMEN - Centerpoint theater 3%

TROUBLE IN MIND - Utah Shakespeare Festival 3%

FOREIGNER - West valley arts 3%

PUFFS - Voodoo Theater 3%

ENCHANTED APRIL - Hale Center Theater Orem 3%

ONE FOR THE POT - Hale Centre Theatre 3%

FREMONT JR. HIGH IS NOT DOING OKLAHOMA! - Good Company Theatre 3%

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE - PG Players 2%

THE NORMAL HEART - An Other Theater Company 2%

OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS - Hale Center Theater Orem 2%

A DOLLS HOUSE - Creekside Theatre Fest 1%

FOUR WOMEN TALKING ABOUT THE MAN UNDER THE SHEET - Salt Lake Acting Company 1%

PERSUASION - UVU 1%

THE CLEAN-UP PROJECT - Plan-B Theatre Company 1%

COMEDY OF ERRORS - Eagle Mountain Community Theater 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jason Baldwin - IN THE HEIGHTS - West Valley Performing Arts Center 13%

Kacey Udy - TREASURE ISLAND - Hale Centre Theatre 8%

Truxton Moulton - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 6%

Madeline Ashton - SILENT SKY - Hale Centre Theatre 6%

Jenn Taylor - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Hale Centre Theatre 5%

Morgan Golightly - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - West Valley Arts 5%

Truxton Moulton - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 4%

Truxton Moulton - CINDERELLA - Centerpoint Legacy Theatre 4%

Adam Koch - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Tuacahn Amphitheater 4%

Jo Winiarski - CLUE - Utah Shakespeare Festival 4%

Cole McClure - BRIGHT STAR - Hale Center Theater Orem 4%

Brandon Stauffer - LEGALLY BLONDE - On Pitch Performing Arts 4%

Brandon Stauffer - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - On Pitch Performing Arts 3%

Collin Ray - FUN HOME - Tooele Valley Theatre 3%

Janice Chan - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - UVU 2%

Yoon Bae - SCAPIN - Pioneer Theatre Company 2%

Halee Rasmussen - PASSING STRANGE - Salt Lake Acting Company 2%

Joshua Blake Weaver - INTO THE WOODS - Farmington City Community Theatre 2%

Adam Flitton - THE FOREIGNER - West Valley Arts 2%

Tina Fontana - SEE HOW THEY RUN - PG Players 2%

James B. Parker - A YEAR WTH FROG AND TOAD - Parker Theatre 2%

Brad Shelton - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Hale Center Theater Orem 2%

JD Madsen - A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL - CenterPoint Theatre 2%

Linda Buchanan - ALL’S WELL THAT ENDS WE’LL - Utah Shakespeare Festival 1%

Jason Baldwin - ENCHANTED APRIL - Hale Center Theater Orem 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bryce Robinette - IN THE HEIGHTS - West Valley Performing Arts Center 24%

Michelle Ohumukini - TREASURE ISLAND - Hale Centre Theatre 17%

Derek Walden - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Centerpoint theater 11%

Cole McClure - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Hale Center Theater Orem 6%

John Shivers - SHUCKED - Pioneer Theatre 6%

Derek Walden - BIG FIGH - Centerpoint Theatre 6%

Josh Liebert - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 6%

Brock Larson - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Spanish Fork Community Theatre 3%

Bryce Robinette - THE FOREIGNER - West Valley Performing Arts Center 2%

Bryce Robinette - LITTLE WOMEN - West Valley Performing Arts Center 2%

Josh Liebert - MARY POPPINS - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 2%

Bryce Robinette - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - West Valley Performing Arts Center 2%

Jennifer Jackson - EGRESS - Salt Lake Acting Company 2%

Griffin McMullin - ONE FOR THE POT - Hale Centre Theatre 2%

Julie Ferrin - A CHRISTMAS STORY - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 2%

Brytan Todd - CALAMITY JANE - Desert Star Playhouse 2%

Camiller Chandler - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - CenterPoint Theatre 2%

Camille Chandler - THE FANTASTICS - CenterPoint Theatre 2%

Craig Beyrooti - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - Tuacahn Center for the Arts 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Luseane Pasa - IN THE HEIGHTS - West Valley Performing Arts Center 6%

Sonia Maritza Inoa-Rosado Maughan - IN THE HEIGHTS - West Valley Performing Arts Center 5%

Ethan Van Slyke - SWEENEY TODD - Utah Shakespeare Festival 4%

Maddie Curletto - THE GOOD SHEPHERDS - Syracuse Amphitheater 3%

Josh Curtis - MARY POPPINS - Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse 3%

Daylen Bills - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - CenterPoint Theatre 3%

Roberto Fernandez - IN THE HEIGHTS - West Valley Performing Arts Center 2%

Scotty Fletcher - IN THE HEIGHTS - West Valley Arts 2%

Brendan Hanks - CINDERELLA - Sundance 2%

Michael Ricks - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Empress Theatre 2%

Teresa Jack - IN THE HEIGHTS - West Valley Performing Arts Center 2%

Kafea Sungalu - THE GOOD SHEPHERDS - Syracuse Amphitheater 2%

Josh Needles - JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH - UVU 2%

Julian Carli - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Cache Theatre Company 2%

Rachel Tregeagle - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Hale Centre Theatre 2%

Brianna Lyman - FUN HOME - Tooele Valley Theatre 2%

Claire Kenny - LUCKY STIFF - Hale Theatre (Sandy) 2%

Eli Ghaeini - IN THE HEIGHTS - West Valley Performing Arts Center 2%

Kaden Caldwell - TREASURE ISLAND - Hale Theatre (Sandy) 2%

Bailee Morris - THE SCHOOL OF ROCK - Hale Center Theatre Sandy 2%

Julia Kuzmich - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Amanda Anne Dayton - THE WILD PARTY - Hart Theater Company 2%

Morgan Hekking - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - The Empress Theatre 2%

Wendy Oltmanns - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Charity Play at Spotlight Performing Arts Center 2%

Doug Irey - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - West Valley Arts 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kaden Caldwell - TREASURE ISLAND - Hale Centre Theatre 9%

Ben Parkes - TREASURE ISLAND - Hale Centre Theatre 8%

Roberto Fernandez - TREASURE ISLAND - Hale Centre Theatre 7%

Brandon Green - THE FOREIGNER - West Valley Arts 5%

Katie Plott - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - CenterPoint Theatre 4%

Talia Heiss - FREMONT JR. HIGH IS NOT DOING OKLAHOMA! - Good Company Theatre 4%

Amanda Dayton - THE FOREIGNER - West Valley Performing Arts Center 3%

Zaza Historia Vandyke - FREMONT JR. HIGH IS NOT DOING OKLAHOMA! - Good Company Theatre 3%

Kristina Boler - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Terrace Playhouse 3%

Kim Abunuwara - THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA - Hale Centre Theatre 3%

Bailey Blaise - TROUBLE IN MIND - Utah Shakespeare Festival 3%

Marinda maxfield - A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Centerpoint legacy theatre 3%

Kellie chapman - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Terrace plaza playhouse 3%

Jennifer Westfall - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse 3%

TJ Thomas - THE FOREIGNER - West Valley Performing Arts Center 2%

Amanda Morgan - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Michael Doherty - ALL’S WELL THAT ENDS WELL - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Kevin Kantor - THE TEMPEST - Utah Shakespeare Festival 2%

Niki Waite Palilla - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Jenni Cooper - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 2%

Alivia Heise - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Eagle Mountain Community Theater 2%

Oran Arnaud Marc Henri de Baritault - THE FOREIGNER - West Valley Performing Arts Center 2%

Joleah Long - AS YOU LIKE IT - Creekside Theatre Fest 2%

Michael Reis - SEE HOW THEY RUN - Beverly Terrace Plaza Playhouse 2%

Dylan Padilla - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - CenterPoint Theatre 2%