LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL Opens at OPPA! This Weekend

On Pitch Performing Arts production of Legally Blonde: The Musical opens this Friday, February 4th. Kicking-off OPPA!'s 2022 season lineup of amazing shows featuring the stories of women. The fabulous, award-winning musical, based on the adored movie of the same name, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances - this show is so much fun, it should be illegal!



"OPPA! has focused its entire year of our community theater programs on highlighting strong female character leads" says Danielle Bendinelli, Development Director of On Pitch Performing Arts. "Legally Blonde fits the theme perfectly with the valley girl who goes to law school to win back a boyfriend, and ultimately ends up defying expectations while staying true to herself."

Performances run February 4th - 26th.



Located at the On Pitch Performing Arts: 4587 N Main Street, Layton, UT 84041

Reserved Seating Tickets: Adults-$16.5, Student/Child-$14.50, Senior /Military-$13.50

Theatre Doors open at 7:00pm with performances beginning at 7:30pm

Tickets available through our website or by calling the Box Office at 385.209.1557



Production Team Highlights

Directed by Rachel Helwig

Music Director: Quesley Bunch

Costume Designer: Brandon Stauffer



Don't have tickets yet? For more information and ticketing please see the link below:

http://www.onpitchperformingarts.com/