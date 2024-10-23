KC and The Sunshine Band & More Set for Tuacahn's Fall Concert Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As the Broadway season closes in the Outdoor Amphitheatre, it's time to welcome a whole new kind of talent — with sounds and styles that run the gamut. From Doo Wop to Blues to Halloween thrills, this is the perfect time to enjoy great music, fantastic comedy, amazing dancing, and more during this season's fall concert lineup in October and November.

“We've seen the level and variety of talent increase year after year during our concert seasons,” said Stephanie Finck, marketing director for Tuacahn. “It's really rewarding to see audiences make their way to Tuacahn, some for the first time, and fall in love with the space and the experience.”

Many of this season's concerts have only a few tickets remaining, so act now to get a seat at your favorites! For tickets, showtimes, and more information visit www.tuacahn.org.

Zeppelin USA — Oct. 24

Bringing the music and spirit of the legendary Led Zeppelin to life, ZUSA (short for Zeppelin USA) is unique among Zeppelin tribute bands in that they are more concerned about sounding the part, than looking the part. Basing their concerts on giving audiences all the right tones and vocal inflections, as well as a larger-than-life musical experience, long- time Zep fans and newcomers to the sound will be amazed at what ZUSA brings to Tuacahn. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Tickets start at just $20. Call 435-652-3300 or go online to www.tuacahn.org/concert/zeppelin-usa/

Ryan Hamilton — Oct. 25

Not only is “Happy Face” the name of his popular Netflix special, and a description of how his own face looks most of the time, it will soon be the best way to describe audience members when comedian Ryan Hamilton returns to Tuacahn for even more laughter on Friday, Oct. 25.

Using his perspective of growing up in rural Idaho, Ryan Hamilton's unique observational and self-deprecating humor resonates with audiences in New York City and southern Utah alike. The fun starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale starting at just $30. For more information call 435-652-3300 or go online at www.tuacahn.org/concert/ryan-hamilton/

Southern Utah Blues Festival — Oct. 26

Some of the biggest names in Blues are coming to the red rocks of Tuacahn when the Southern Utah Blues Festival takes the stage on Oct. 26. Featuring Southern Avenue, Ghost Town Blues Band, Jordan Matthew Young, Jimmy Carpenter Band, Tas Cru and Dick Earl's Electric Witness, this all-day festival is the first of its kind in the Tuacahn concert lineup — and one event organizers hope to see grow year after year. Tickets start at just $50 to enjoy a whole day of high-quality blues. The day kicks off at 9 a.m. with a master clinic in the Indoor Hafen Theatre, followed by a free screening of the documentary, “Into the Fire.” Doors to the Outdoor Amphitheatre open at 11 a.m. and the bands kick off at noon. For tickets and more information check out www.tuacahn.org/concert/subf-2024/ or call 435-652-3300.

Thriller — Oct. 29 to Nov. 2

It's back! After turning in what was thought to be its final performances back in 2022, Odyssey Dance Company's “Thriller” is back from the dead, ready to add all the haunting humor that's been missing from your Halloween season since this popular dance concert went on hiatus. With unbelievably skilled dancers tackling all the most popular roles, including Dem Bones, Frankenstein, Jason Jam, Salem's Mass and Thriller, along with a few new surprises, it's sure to be a howling hit. Tickets start at just $29. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 through Nov. 2. For more information go to www.tuacahn.org/concert/thriller-2024/ or call the box office at 435-652-3300.

KC and The Sunshine Band — Nov. 7

It seems almost impossible, but it's been roughly 50 years since the widely popular KC and the Sunshine Band danced their way into the music scene with their very own brand of R&B and funk with a Latin infusion. Perhaps even more amazing is their popularity hasn't waned much since those early days, still putting on more than 100 live shows each year and this year Tuacahn has earned a spot on that list. Playing favorites like “Get Down Tonight” and “That's the Way (I Like It)” audiences will be getting their groove on with KC and the Sunshine Band beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7. Tickets start at just $50. Get yours at www.tuacahn.org/concert/kc-sunshine-band/ or by calling 435-652-3300.

Taylor Shines: The Laser Spectacular — Nov. 8

It'll be a show unlike anything else this season when lasers, lights and the music of Taylor Swift come together for Taylor Shines: The Laser Spectacle beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8. Come enjoy two hours of Taylor Swift's greatest hits, led by DJ Jexxa and set against a backdrop of large-screen video projections, elements using 3-D glasses, and amazing special effects. Tickets start at just $20. Call the box office at 435-652-3300 to inquire about remaining seats.

Gary Allan — Nov. 9

Country music lovers, and anyone who appreciates smoldering vocals and an electrifying live performance, are in for a treat when Gary Allan takes the Tuacahn stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. This certified multiplatinum artist is known as a formidable presence in the country music scene, a man with an artistic voice and a catalog of songs including “Ruthless,” “Best I Ever Had,” “Her Man” and more. Tickets start at just $60 at www.tuacahn.org/concert/gary-allan/ or by calling 435-652-3300.

The Doo Wop Project — Nov. 14

Travel through time, exploring the history and evolution of Doo Wop music, from its earliest street corner beginnings to the radio hits of today with The Doo Wop Project in concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Tuacahn. Highlighting classic hits from Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, The Four Seasons and more, as well as “DooWopified” versions of more modern hits from Jason Mraz, Michael Jackson, and Maroon 5. Tickets start at just $20. Call 435-652-3300 or go online at https://www.tuacahn.org/concert/the-doo-wop-project/

Mat and Savanna Shaw — Nov. 15

Sharing a message of love and hope, the music of father-daughter duo Mat and Savanna Shaw is meant to inspire, uplift and spread joy, and that is exactly what audiences can expect during their Tuacahn debut at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15. From the duo's beginnings on social media with the video of them singing “The Prayer” to more than 100 million views on that video and a host of other music that speaks to the soul, Mat and Savanna Shaw are thrilled to be performing together and sharing their love of music with audiences wherever they go. Tickets start at just $19 online at www.tuacahn.org/concert/mat-and-savanna/ or by calling 435-652-3300.

The Fab Four — Nov. 16

Best case scenario: getting to see The Beatles in concert. Next best scenario: experiencing The Fab Four Ultimate Tribute to The Beatles at Tuacahn, beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. From the costume changes, to the note-for-note live renditions of many of The Beatles' classic hits, The Fab Four puts on a show every Beatles lover will enjoy. Tickets start at just $20 online at www.tuacahn.org/concert/fab-four-2024/ or call 435-652-3300.

