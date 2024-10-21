JEKYLL & HYDE to Premiere at Ballet West This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



FOR This complex, adult psychological thriller of Jekyll & Hyde will open Ballet West's season from Oct. 25 - Nov. 2 at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre. Following record-breaking attendance for Ballet West's Dracula last season comes this horror classic, just in time for Halloween.

Based on the 19th-century story, Val Caniparoli's intense new full-length ballet explores the dark side of the human psyche and pushes the boundaries of classical ballet. Jekyll & Hyde is as much a piece of theater as it is a ballet. This performance is meant for mature audiences and parental discretion is advised.

"Robert Louis Stevenson's Jekyll & Hyde is a great piece of literature and Caniparoli's ballet version will bring a whole new dance theater experience to our audiences," said Ballet West Artistic Director Adam Sklute. "This new ballet demands exceptional theatricality and acting skill from the dancers. It is an exciting challenge for the entire company."

Caniparoli creates a character out of the author and uses Stevenson's story as framing that portrays the psychological conflict inherent in human nature. He uses two separate dancers to depict the duality within Dr. Jekyll: his good side as the doctor and his darker incarnation as the violent and desire-driven Mr. Hyde. As Caniparoli explains, "Stevenson's work serves as an exploration of his own demons, reflecting the blurred lines between good and evil in all people."

On stage, Caniparoli aims to visualize Jekyll's transformation into Hyde, not only through physical movements, but by taking audiences into the mind of a mentally unstable person. Through surreal, almost hallucinogenic sequences, the ballet reveals the inner turmoil of Jekyll as his dark side takes control, while also connecting with modern themes of addiction and mental instability.

The powerful and driving music performed by the Ballet West Orchestra adds to the narrative, with a mix of orchestrations, solo piano, and recordings from Frédéric Chopin, Henryk Górecki, Wojciech Kilar, Krzysztof Penderecki, and Henryk Wieniawski.

Originally created for the Finnish National Ballet in 2020, come see why this hauntingly elegant production is being called "appropriately nightmarish" by Broadway World. Tickets start at just $30. Visit balletwest.org for ticket information.

Jekyll & Hyde is not recommended for audiences under the age of 15 with adult themes and content.

