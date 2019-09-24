Initial Cast Announced for PTC's DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS

A partial cast list has been revealed for Pioneer Theatre Company's Concert Production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, based on the wildly popular 1988 MGM comedy that was a hit film starring Steve Martin and Michael Caine. The principal cast includes Broadway actors BRENT BARRETT as Lawrence Jameson, MATTHEW HYDZIK as Freddy Benson; and KATE FAHRNER as Christine Colgate.

Sophisticated, suave with a good dash of mischief, the hysterical comedy features a delightfully jazzy score by Tony® and Grammy® winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, The Full Monty) and was nominated for a staggering eleven Tony® Awards.

"Concert Productions" are meant to whet the appetite for a show that might not be familiar. Or remind people of an old chestnut they might have forgotten about.

"These are not full productions-they're a different kind of theatrical experience." Artistic Director Karen Azenberg notes. "But you will see the whole show, both the script and the score. There will be some costuming and dance numbers and you will see the orchestra band-they're on stage for our concerts!

"The concerts are live theatre at its most wonderful," Azenberg continued. "Theatre that is flying by the seat of its pants. running on adrenaline and talent and chutzpah.

These are not meant to be perfect. They are meant to have a bit of the spontaneity that comes from the actors knowing what's supposed to happen, but aren't quite rehearsed enough to make it happen every time."

Modeled after the Lincoln Center "Encore" series in New York City, patrons experience undiscovered theatre gems or infrequently produced musicals, appearing scripts-in-hand, with an onstage orchestra and limited costuming, and the same stellar performances they've enjoyed on the main stage.

The concert-style production runs just three performances, over October 18 & 19, 2019, and is an add-on to PTC's 2019-2020 season.

BRENT BARRETT debuts at PTC, and has appeared on Broadway inChicago, Annie Get Your Gun, West Side Story, Candide, Grand Hotel, andDance a Little Closer. MATTHEW HYDZIK last seen at PTC in 2017's Concert Production of Chess, is fresh from Broadway's The Cher Show. He has also been seen in Broadway's West Side Story, Side Show, Grease, and It Shoulda Been You. KATE FAHRNER has appeared in the Broadway production ofWicked as well as in the national tours of South Pacific, The Full Monty andCats.

PTC Artistic Director KAREN AZENBERG will direct and choreograph as she has for all of PTC's Concert Productions. PHIL RENO, who musically directed last fall's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is musical director. Reno has a formidable Broadway career that began with The Producers and continued as musical director for the Broadway productions of Something Rotten!, Elf, The Drowsy Chaperone, Promises, Promises, and more.

Costumes will be designed by BRENDA VAN DER WEIL, who designed 2018's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street as well as many previous PTC shows. MIKE GILLIAM returns to PTC as lighting designer and sound design is by ALLAN BRANSON.

PIONEER THEATRE COMPANY (PTC): Now celebrating its 58th season, the award-winning PTC is Utah's Premiere Professional Theatre and a leading arts organization of the West. Led by Artistic Director Karen Azenberg and Managing Director Christopher Massimine, PTC promotes community-building and education though presenting world-class productions; developing new socially resonant and universal work; hosting talks, lectures, and workshops that engage a versatile and inclusive demographic, while celebrating diversity in culture and society; and serving as the connecting bridge between art and scholarship as an affiliate of the University of Utah.

http://www.pioneertheatre.org/





Related Articles Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories

More Hot Stories For You