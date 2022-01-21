HAMILTON Performances Rescheduled for February at the Eccles

Zions Bank Broadway at the Eccles has announced that the final two weeks of the Salt Lake City engagement of HAMILTON (January 12 - 23, 2022) have been rescheduled. HAMILTON will now reopen Tuesday, February 1, 2022 and play through Sunday, February 13, 2022.

NEW SHOW ADDED!

They have also announced the addition of an added performance on Tuesday, February 8 at 7:30 p.m. that will go on sale to the general public, Wednesday, January 26. Tickets will be available at: Broadway-at-the-Eccles.com

"We are grateful for the patience of our audience as we worked to announce this quick rescheduling of HAMILTON. Keeping HAMILTON in Salt Lake City just a little longer is only possible thanks to our partners at Salt Lake County, our friends at Live at the Eccles and, of course, the wonderful team at HAMILTON." - Victor Hamburger, Vice President, Mountain for Broadway Across America.

For the rescheduled performances there is nothing for patrons to do at this time, their seats remain secure, and their original ticket will be honored for the new performance dates outlined below.

Performance schedule:

Original Dates â†’ New Dates

Wednesday, January 12, 7:30 pm â†’ Wednesday, February 2, 7:30 pm

Thursday, January 13, 7:30 pm â†’ Thursday, February 3, 7:30 pm

Friday, January 14, 8:00 pm â†’ Friday, February 4, 8:00 pm

Saturday, January 15, 2:00 pm â†’ Saturday, February 5, 2:00 pm

Saturday, January 15, 8:00 pm â†’ Saturday, February 5, 8:00 pm

Sunday, January 16, 1:00 pm â†’ Sunday, February 6, 1:00 pm

Sunday, January 16, 7:00 pm â†’ Sunday, February 6, 7:00 pm Tuesday, January 18, 7:30 pm â†’ Tuesday, February 1, 7:30 pm

Wednesday, January 19, 7:30 pm â†’ Wednesday, February 9, 7:30 pm

Thursday, January 20, 7:30 pm â†’ Thursday, February 10, 7:30 pm

Friday, January 21, 8:00 pm â†’ Friday, February 11, 8:00 pm

Saturday, January 22, 2:00 pm â†’ Saturday, February 12, 2:00 pm

Saturday, January 22, 8:00 pm â†’ Saturday, February 12, 8:00 pm

Sunday, January 23, 1:00 pm â†’ Sunday, February 13, 1:00 pm

Sunday, January 23, 7:00 pm â†’ Sunday, February 13, 7:00 pm



THE HAMILTON DRAWING WILL CONTINUE ....

In addition, the digital drawing for HAMILTON tickets will resume making a limited number of tickets available for every performance at $10 each. The drawing will open Monday, January 24 at 10:00 AM, and close at 12:00 PM Thursday, January 27 for all 16 performances from February 1 - 13. To enter use the official app for HAMILTON, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app).

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

