Exclusive: Two Utah County Premieres Receive Professional Debuts in London

It is rare for a show to be developed in Utah and receive further life on a major stage. Now, joining the ranks of Pioneer Theatre Company’s SHUCKED are two Utah County theatre premieres with similar themes receiving professional debuts in London.

Creekside Theatre Fest’s RELATIVE SPACE: AN ATYPICAL MUSICAL (June 2023) has been renamed LITTLE PIECE OF YOU – AN ATYPICAL MUSICAL and will perform two staged concert performances at the West End’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane (home of Disney’s FROZEN and next year’s HERCULES) on October 31 and November 1, 2024, starring three-time Olivier winner David Bedella (original Lance in & JULIET) as Ethan.

Utah Valley University Noorda Center’s FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL (September 2019) is playing a fully staged run at London’s Southwark Playhouse Elephant (West End transfers of IN THE HEIGHTS and THE LAST FIVE YEARS) from October 18 to November 23, 2024, starring Tony nominee and Southern Utah University alum Keala Settle (performer of “This is Me” in THE GREATEST SHOWMAN) as Jennifer.

LITTLE PIECE OF YOU – AN ATYPICAL MUSICAL has a book by acclaimed Utah playwright Melissa Leilani Larsen with music and lyrics by Utah daughter-father team Kjersti and Jeremy Long. Kjersti Long, who recently co-wrote a new single for Vanessa Williams, sang a live soundtrack for the original production and now plays the role of Sydney Hill. After continued development, including a reading produced by Creekside Theatre Fest, the show has been fleshed out from a play with music to become a full musical with the mother and daughter characters singing their emotions along with live-sung “recordings” of rock star Hill. They are played by Dujonna Gift, star of the West End’s TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK), who will appear in Disney’s upcoming SNOW WHITE film, as Britt, and prolific recording artist Mica Paris (West End’s FAME) as Shannon.

An exploration of mental illness and its generational impact, the show intertwines raw family drama with the dynamic pulse of modern rock and pop. Follow Shannon and Britt, a courageous mother and daughter, as they confront their family’s hidden struggles and embark on a transformative journey. Together, they shatter the silence that has long held them back and step into a future of hope and resilience.

“We are beyond thrilled to see LITTLE PIECE OF YOU take the next step,” said Jordan Long, artistic director of Creekside Theatre Fest, exclusively to BroadwayWorld. “To see a show that started at the Creekside Theatre Fest make the leap to the West End is a dream come true. We have always thought highly of Melissa Leilani Larsen’s work and consider her some of Utah’s greatest talent. We are so happy for her and Kjersti and for their work to be seen on one of the most iconic stages in the world.”

Contemporary musical FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL was written by SMASH writer Eric Holmes (book and lyrics) and THE GOOD FIGHT composer Nat Zegree (music and lyrics). It was developed by Utah Valley University with a 29-hour industry reading at Open Jar Studios in New York City, followed by a full production at the school’s Noorda Center for the Performing Arts with a Broadway-level creative and production team. The new London cast features West End performers Robyn Rose-Li as Malia (THE BOOK OF MORMON), Cavin Cornwall as Paul (Disney’s ALADDIN), Maddison Bulleyment as Willow (THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY), Edward Chitticks as Flynn (MAMMA MIA!), and Max Gill as Caleb (BUGSY MALONE).

When 14-year-old Malia learns the tragic news of her mother's diagnosis, her life begins to unravel. Crippled by grief, she draws from the curative well of her own creativity and strength to cope and eventually thrive. Malia creates an extraordinary story that parallels her real life and is populated by fantastical characters who provide solace, hope and strength as she navigates a new reality with her parents.

“I'm just thrilled that we were the first to mount a production of it, and that we were able to bring out numerous producers from all over the country to see this show,” said Stephen Pullen, former dean of UVU’s School of the Arts and artistic director of the Noorda Center, and current general manager of the Covey Center for the Arts, exclusively to BroadwayWorld. “In the professional theatre world, you get a production mounted and invite others to come see if they want to remount it in a bigger market, and to see that’s what has happened is really gratifying. There’s so much talent here in Utah County – just world class talent – that all it needs is a little exposure to get out there.”

For tickets to LITTLE PIECE OF YOU – AN ATYPICAL MUSICAL, go to https://lwtheatres.co.uk. For tickets to FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL, go to https://southwarkplayhouse.co.uk.

