Elim Chan And Augustin Hadelich Unite On Stage With The Utah Symphony

The Utah Symphony's upcoming performance of Brahms' Violin Concerto on January 9, 10, and 11, 2025, offers an evening of orchestral music, featuring guest violinist Augustin Hadelich and guest conductor Elim Chan.

The concert brings together a rich mix of romantic, contemporary, and nostalgic works, highlighting each artist's unique strengths while weaving a cohesive narrative throughout the program.

The evening opens with Elizabeth Ogonek's Moondog, a work that captures the mystical, dreamlike quality of the moon through shimmering orchestral textures and subtle rhythms. This contemporary piece sets the stage for the more traditional works to come, while providing a contrast to the grandeur of Brahms' concerto. The connection between the two compositions lies in their shared exploration of rich soundscapes—Ogonek's ethereal beauty and Brahms' dense, romantic orchestration.

To further flush out the program, Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances offers a sense of nostalgia, reflecting the composer's final years in the United States. This piece draws from Rachmaninoff's Russian roots, while embracing the dynamic energy of his later works. The Symphonic Dances is a rich tapestry of moods, from the rhapsodic and sweeping to the melancholic and nostalgic.

Brahms' Violin Concerto, one of the most iconic works in the violin repertoire, takes center stage for the epic conclusion. Its lush, expansive orchestration and deeply expressive violin passages create an ideal showcase for Hadelich's remarkable virtuosity. The concerto's first movement opens with a majestic orchestral introduction, followed by the violin's entrance with an equally grand theme. This piece's blend of lyricism and technical brilliance allows the violinist to demonstrate both fiery intensity and tender, introspective moments. The second movement, marked Adagio, provides a stark contrast with its melancholic and lyrical lines, offering Hadelich the opportunity to connect deeply with the audience through the violin's expressive qualities. The concerto concludes with the spirited and joyful Allegro giocoso, bringing the evening to a celebratory close.

The evening's guest conductor, Elim Chan, brings a fresh and dynamic perspective to the podium. Known for her exceptional technique and expressive interpretation, Chan has gained recognition as one of the most exciting conductors of her generation.

“She had a particular gift from the beginning to look like the music, to show what she felt, to be vulnerable, and then let it come out again, so that people could witness it,” said Kenneth Kiesler, one of her instructors at the University of Michigan. “It's a kinesthetic gift, as well as a kind of chameleon-like response to music.”

Her insightful direction will provide a compelling interpretation of the Brahms concerto, highlighting its emotional depth while guiding the orchestra through the lush textures and intricate nuances of the piece.

Augustin Hadelich, the renowned guest violinist, is widely regarded for his dazzling technical prowess and expressive performances. As a two-time Grammy Award-winning violinist, he is celebrated for his ability to blend precision with emotion, and his performance of Brahms' Violin Concerto promises to be a standout moment in the evening. Hadelich's remarkable career has seen him perform with prestigious orchestras around the world, and his interpretation of this masterpiece is sure to captivate audiences with his stunning technical ability and heartfelt expressiveness.

Together, these two artists and the Utah Symphony will create an unforgettable concert experience, where every piece interlaces with the next to create a musical journey that spans from the moonlit beauty of Ogonek's Moondog, to the emotional highs and lows of Brahms' Violin Concerto, and the nostalgic brilliance of Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances. This evening is a testament to the power of live orchestral music and a celebration of the enduring beauty of these masterworks.

