DISNEY'S FREAKY FRIDAY to Star Real-Life Mother and Daughter at Terrace Plaza Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Utah Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Utah & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse will present Disney's Freaky Friday, running June 26 through August 1, bringing the beloved body-swap comedy to life on stage with music, heart, and a special real-life family connection.

At the center of this production are Lindy Combe as Katherine Blake and Isabelle Page as Ellie Blake, a real-life mother and daughter playing the musical's iconic mother-daughter duo. Their casting adds an especially meaningful layer to a story built around family, identity, growing up, letting go, and learning to see life from someone else's point of view.

Based on the celebrated novel by Mary Rodgers and the Disney films, Freaky Friday follows a mother and daughter who magically swap bodies for one chaotic day. As they navigate each other's lives, they discover new empathy, understanding, and appreciation for the pressures each of them faces.

"Having a real mother and daughter step into these roles brings something incredibly special to the production," said Bryant Larsen, Director of Marketing & Theatre Operations at Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse. "The show is already funny, energetic, and full of heart, but this casting gives the story an added sense of truth. Audiences will be seeing a real family relationship inside a story about what it means to truly understand each other."

Disney's Freaky Friday features a book by Bridget Carpenter, music by Tom Kitt, and lyrics by Brian Yorkey. The musical blends contemporary pop-rock energy with classic Disney storytelling, creating a show that is fun for families, teens, parents, and anyone who has ever wished someone else could see things from their perspective.

Don't Miss a Utah News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Local Shows