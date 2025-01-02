Cheyenne Jackson To Headline OPPA!'s Broadway Access Concert In Layton

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Pitch Performing Arts has announced that Broadway sensation and Emmy/GRAMMY-nominated performer Cheyenne Jackson will headline its Broadway Access Concert on Thursday, January 25th, 2025, at 7:30 PM, at the Young Automotive Gallery (613 W 500 North, Layton, UT).

This exciting one-night-only event is made possible through the generous support of the Layton RAMP Grant and Young Automotive Group, whose contributions reflect a shared commitment to bringing world-class arts and entertainment to our community.

Cheyenne Jackson, renowned for his unforgettable performances in Broadway hits such as Xanadu, Into the Woods, and All Shook Up, as well as acclaimed TV roles in American Horror Story, 30 Rock, and Glee, will bring his extraordinary talent to Layton for an evening of music, storytelling, and Broadway brilliance.

“We’re proud to host Cheyenne Jackson as part of our Broadway Access Concert series,” said Brandon Stauffer, Executive Director of OPPA!. “This event not only celebrates the magic of live performance but also strengthens our mission to create connections between professional artists and our local community.”

Ticket Information

VIP Tickets – $100: Includes front-row seating, a meet and greet with Cheyenne Jackson, an autographed photo, and complimentary popcorn and water served at your seat.

Tier 2 Tickets – $45: Reserved seating in Rows 2-4.

Tier 3 Tickets – $30: Reserved seating in Rows 5-6.

Special Discount for Layton Residents: Thanks to the Layton RAMP Grant, Layton residents can use the code RAMP to receive 80% off Tier 2 or Tier 3 tickets. This discount is valid until January 15th, 2025, and proof of residency is required at check-in.

Tickets are available now at: https://givebutter.com/cheyenneconcert.

About OPPA!

On Pitch Performing Arts (OPPA!) is dedicated to creating experiences that connect, inspire, and transform lives through the arts. OPPA! is proud to host its Broadway Access Concert series, which brings renowned Broadway talent directly to Layton. This series is designed to bridge the gap between professional artists and the local community, providing opportunities to experience world-class performances in an intimate, accessible setting.

Thanks to the support of sponsors like the Layton RAMP Grant and Young Automotive Group, OPPA! continues to enrich the community with meaningful arts programming. These partnerships allow us to make events like the Cheyenne Jackson concert possible, while also offering significant discounts to local residents, ensuring that the arts remain inclusive and accessible to everyone.

Through concerts, theatrical productions, and educational programs, OPPA! strives to be “Where Community Meets Creativity.” With each event, we work to elevate the cultural landscape of Layton and highlight the transformative power of the arts.

Comments