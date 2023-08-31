CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Tuacahn Center for the Arts

The regional premiere only at Tuacahn! Satisfy your sweet-tooth with this modern musical remake of Roald Dahl's classic children’s novel. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is a song-filled feast of "Pure Imagination" with a book by David Greig, music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

Charlie Bucket, an imaginative boy with a knack for making something out of nothing, dreams of acquiring a golden ticket to tour Willy Wonka's over-the-top chocolate factory and can’t believe his luck when it actually happens. Fellow contest winners: the gluttonous German, Augustus Gloop; Daddy's spoiled rotten princess, Veruca Salt; chewing gum celebrity, Violet Beauregarde; and over-amped computer hacker, Mike Teavee, have no idea what they're getting themselves into, as they each learn lessons about selfishness and greed from Wonka, who is not only out of his mind but potentially dangerous. You'll devour this family-friendly adventure that's full of mouth-watering visuals that "Must be Believed to be Seen." "Strike that! Reverse it!"

