Broadway at the Eccles Announces New Dates for the Upcoming Broadway Season - HADESTOWN, MEAN GIRLS & More!

The Broadway at the Eccles 2021/2022 season has been announced, bringing back extraordinary entertainment to Salt Lake City. For this season, they have been able to reschedule five of the six season package shows originally announced. They have also revealed the 8 time Tony and Grammy Award winning production of Hadestown will be added to the package to ensure their subscribers have six amazing shows this season.

Unfortunately, Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations could not be rescheduled at this time, but it will be part of the 22/23 season. Current subscribers' tickets will be moved into the new corresponding dates of Hadestown and no action is required.

The season begins in November with Mean Girls, and features the writing of Tina Fey. Followed by the return of Hamilton in late December which will play four weeks at the Eccles.

The season continues in March with The Band's Visit, the Tony Award® winner for Best Musical set in the Middle East that takes us on a journey with a lost band that transforms a town through music. Next will see the return of the iconic musical phenomenon Jesus Christ Superstar in May with a brand new production from London, followed by the perfect recipe for a delectable treat and Salt Lake's golden ticket: Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in June.

In August, they will present the newly added Hadestown, winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album .

Finally, as if all of these shows were not enough, concluding their season in September is Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird. "The greatest novel of all time" (Chicago Tribune) - has quickly become "one of the greatest plays in history" (NPR).

And still to come from the Broadway at the Eccles 2019-2020 series is Tony®-nominated Disney's Frozen featuring the songs you love from the original Oscar®-winning film and Anastasia, transporting us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s.

The lineup for the 2021/2022 Broadway at the Eccles is as follows: Mean Girls November 30 - December 5, 2021 Direct from Broadway, Mean Girls is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (30 Rock), composer Jeff Richmond (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon). Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung. Hamilton December 28, 2021 - January 23, 2022 (Part of the 7-Show Season Package) Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors. The Band's Visit March 15 - 20, 2022 The critically acclaimed smash-hit Broadway musical The Band's Visit is the winner of 10 Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, making it one of the most Tony-winning musicals in history.a?? It is also a Grammy Award® winner for Best Musical Theater Album. In this joyously offbeat story, set in a town that's way off the beaten path, a band of musicians arrive lost, out of the blue. Under the spell of the desert sky, and with beautiful music perfuming the air, the band brings the town to life in unexpected and tantalizing ways. Even the briefest visit can stay with you forever. The cast of world-class performers is led by award-winning Israeli actor Sasson Gabay, star of the original film and the Broadway production. With a Tony- and Grammy-winning score that seduces your soul and sweeps you off your feet, and featuring thrillingly talented onstage musicians, The Band's Visit rejoices in the way music makes us laugh, makes us cry, and ultimately, brings us together. Jesus Christ Superstar May 10 - 15, 2022 Jesus Christ Superstar is an iconic musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. In celebration of its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production comes to North America. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and award-winning choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award® for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring. Featuring award-winning music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'. Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory June 14 - 19, 2022 Roald Dahl's amazing tale is now Salt Lake City's golden ticket! It's the perfect recipe for a delectable treat: songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters of Hairspray.



Willy Wonka is opening his marvelous and mysterious chocolate factory...to a lucky few. That includes Charlie Bucket, whose bland life is about to burst with color and confection beyond his wildest dreams. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing joyride through a world of pure imagination. Now's your chance to experience the wonders of Wonka like never before - get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper! Hadestown - Newly Added August 2 - 7, 2022 COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE. Welcome to Hadestown, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always. Hadestown intertwines two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell's beguiling melodies and Chavkin's poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, Hadestown is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go. Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird September 6 - 11, 2022 All rise for Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize winning masterwork.

Still to come from Broadway at the Eccles 2019-2020 Series:

Disney's Frozen October 28 - November 14, 2021 From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony®-nominated Best Musical, is now on tour across North America, and the critics rave, "It's simply magical!" (LA Daily News). Frozen features the songs you love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers.



An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, Frozen is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy. Anastasia February 15 - 20, 2022 Inspired by two beloved films, this romantic adventure transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. From the Tony Award®-winning creators of Ragtime, its soaring score includes the favorites "Journey to the Past" and "Once Upon a December."

Prior to your return to the Eccles Theater, they will share their current health and safety protocols designed to create a comfortable environment for their patrons. These protocols are being developed in collaboration with Salt Lake County Arts & Culture and the Salt Lake County Health Department. They are based on local, state, and federal guidelines, industry best practices, and are in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.



Rest assured, if they need to cancel any performance at any time for any reason - THE VALUE OF YOUR TICKET IS SAFE. You will receive a refund or credit to your account.

Season tickets for the 21/22 season are sold out at this time, but group tickets of 10 or more are available now for all shows except Hamilton and Hadestown. Please call the Group Sales department for more information 801.703-2055 or email Christopher.Schneider@broadwayacrossamerica.com.

Single tickets for each engagement will go on sale at a later date. To stay up to date with all of the latest news, on sale dates and pre-sales for their upcoming season, sign up for their eClub at https://saltlakecity.broadway.com/join-our-eclub/.

Season tickets for the 21/22 season are not available at this time, but you can join their wait list for the 22/23 season, visit: https://shows.broadwayacrossamerica.com/slc-2223-waitlist.