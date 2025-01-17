Broadway and West End Powerhouse Ramin Karimloo to Perform in Utah for the First Time

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The BRAVO! Professional Performing Arts Series at Brigham Young University is hosting Ramin Karimloo in his first ever performance in Utah. Joined by The Broadgrass Band, the Olivier and Tony Award nominee is bringing Broadway and bluegrass to BYU’s Music Building Concert Hall for two shows on Friday and Saturday, January 24 and 25, 2025.

Ramin Karimloo originated the role of the Phantom in LOVE NEVER DIES in the West End alongside Sierra Boggess as Christine, and the two appeared together in the same roles in the 25th anniversary production of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at the Royal Albert Hall, which was filmed and released to the public. He had previously appeared as Gustave Daae in the 2004 movie version and had played both Raoul and the Phantom in the West End.

The powerhouse vocalist appeared as Enjolras in the 25th anniversary concert performance of LES MISERABLES, which was also publicly released, after which he opened the 2014 Broadway revival of the musical as Jean Valjean. He also played both roles in the West End production.

He can be heard on the Broadway cast albums of ANASTASIA as Gleb and the revival of FUNNY GIRL as Nick Arnstein, having played opposite Beanie Feldstein, Julie Benko, and Lea Michele across the run of the show. He will next be seen on Broadway this spring as the Pirate King in PIRATES OF PENZANCE.

Karimloo’s band, The Broadgrass Band, gets its name from their unique sound combination of Broadway and bluegrass. They will perform songs from musicals they love as well as traditional favorites.

“He is a huge name in the musical theatre world,” said Lyndsay Keith, producer and presenter of the BRAVO! Series. “And his band’s amazing ‘Broadgrass’ sound is on permanent rotation in my playlist.”

A limited number of tickets ranging from $12 to $49 are still available for the performances, which will be held at 7:30 p.m each night. To purchase, call the box office at 801-422-2981 or visit arts.byu.edu.

“Ramin Karimloo is one of those once-in-a-generation talents,” Keith said. “He can sing anything! I am beyond thrilled to have him here for not one, but two performances.”

BYU’s BRAVO! series has previously hosted artists such as Audra McDonald, Lea Salonga, Jeremy Jordan, Sutton Foster, Patti LuPone, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Kelli O’Hara, Santino and Jessica Fontana, Leslie Odom, Jr., Laura Benanti, Derek Klena, Renée Elise Goldsberry, and Mandy Patinkin, as well as composers Alan Menken, Frank Wildhorn, and Jason Robert Brown.

Photo Credit: Ramin Karimloo

