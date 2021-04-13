BWW Review: You'll Laugh a Lot at SCERA's SPAMALOT

Be prepared to laugh a lot at the SCERA's solid community theatre production of Monty Python's SPAMALOT, filled with witty zingers, clever sight gags, and production numbers every bit as over-the-top as they should be.

SPAMALOT (book and lyrics by Eric Idle, music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle) was a Broadway smash hit in 2005, winning the Tony for Best Musical. It is adapted from the 1975 cult classic MONTY PYTHON AND THE HOLY GRAIL, loosely connecting comedic sketches that recount the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table and their search for the mythical Holy Grail, combined with amusing musical numbers that skewer the Broadway musical.

BJ Oldroyd shines as the all-important straight man, King Arthur. A.J. Nielsen as his travel companion, Patsy, demands they share the spotlight with remarkable comedic and dance skills.

Allison Books as the Lady of the Lake has a big personality and an even bigger singing voice that fill the room with diva swagger.

The pairing of Evan Meigs as Prince Hubert and Kurt Elison as his father, while arriving late in the show as those characters, make a distinct impression with their strong performances.

Also memorable are Jake Hart as Sir Robin, Cameron Smith as Sir Galahad, Kyle Baugh as Sir Lancelot, and adorable six-year-old Jackson Seaver in a series of cameo roles.

The vigorous ensemble singing is impressive to hear with hearty congratulations due to music director DeLayne Bluth Dayton.

Director Michael Carrasco and choreographer/scenic designer Shawn Herrera have created a tight production with great comedic timing, supported on all sides by props designer Christy Norton, costume designer Kelsey Seaver, lighting designer Elizabeth Griffeths, and their teams.

It's a madcap performance set in a stone tower-filled medieval setting with all elements firing on all cylinders. SPAMALOT isn't performed often in Utah, so Monty Python fans shouldn't miss this opportunity to see it.

Precautions at the venue include a mask requirement, reduced capacity, distanced seating, extra sanitation measures, hand sanitizer stations, distancing markers and signage, and temperatures taken of cast and staff daily.

SPAMALOT plays through May 8, 2021. For tickets, call the box office at 801-225-ARTS (2787) or visit www.scera.org.

NOTE: SCERA is performing the edited school edition of SPAMALOT by special arrangement.

Photo Credit: L-R BJ Oldroyd (King Arthur), A.J. Nielsen (Patsy), Allison Books (Lady of the Lake). Photo by Rachael Gibson.