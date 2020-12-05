BWW Review: SCERA's A CHRISTMAS STORY is Impressive

A CHRISTMAS STORY at the SCERA is a truly great community theatre production of a truly great musical.

A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL (music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, book by Joseph Robinette) is based on the 1983 cult classic Christmas movie. Nominated for three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the songs were written by the Oscar, Tony, and Grammy winning composers of THE GREATEST SHOWMAN and DEAR EVAN HANSEN. The show was performed as a spectacular live musical event on Fox in 2017. Ralphie is a young boy who navigates the perils of the holiday season as he struggles desperately to convince his parents that what he really needs for Christmas is an "official Red Ryder, carbine action, 200-shot, range model air rifle, with a compass in the stock and this thing that tells time."

This is a community theatre production that is impressive, impressive, impressive. From the great design work to DeLayne Bluth Dayton's direction that creates natural, flowing scenework to the cute choreography by Lindsey Folkman to the talented cast.

Tara Kearl's perfect depiction of Mother is filled with all the sugar and spice the character requires. Scott Hendrickson as the Old Man is lovably goofy but carries just the right weight of seriousness about him.

Nolan Reinbold is an absolutely wonderful Ralphie with a strong singing voice and earnest delivery that is endearing.

Andrew Laudie as Randy, Grant Shumway as Schwartz, Parker Burnham as Flick, and really all the children are quite remarkable.

Ed Eyestone is a gratifying ever-present narrator as Jean Shepherd, and Allison Books as (Miss) Shields is another delight.

And the set! A full, two-story 1940s house in some scenes and a festive two-story department store with working slide in another. Scenic designer Shawn M. Herrera has outdone himself. The lighting by Emma Belnap and costuming by Deborah Bowman and Kelsey Seaver are great additions, as are the period-accurate props by Christy Norton.

If you are able to see one of the few live productions available this holiday season, support the SCERA and see a wonderful musical from top to bottom.

Precautions at the venue include a mask requirement, reduced capacity, distanced seating, extra sanitation measures, hand sanitizer stations, distancing markers and signage, and temperatures taken of cast and staff daily.

A CHRISTMAS STORY plays through December 19, 2020. For tickets, call the box office at 801-225-ARTS (2787) or visit www.scera.org.

Photo Credit: L-R Nolan Reinbold (Ralphie), Scott Hendrickson (Old Man), Tara Kearl (Mother), Andrew Laudie (Randy). Photo by Rachael Gibson.

