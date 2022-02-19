BRIGHT STAR to Run at Hale Center Theater Orem

Hale Center Theater Orem is set to produce "BRIGHT STAR." The show will play at the theatre from February 25th to April 9th, 2022. Written and composed by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Bright Star tells the story of Alice Murphy, whose life is forever altered by the small town mentalities of Zebulon, North Carolina, and whose triumphant story of love and forgiveness has become a new musical theater favorite. Bright Star will leave you humming the soaring score for weeks to come!

BRIGHT STAR will run from Feb. 25 to Apr. 09, 2022 daily at 7:30PM, with 4PM matinees on Saturday's, and select weekday matinees throughout the run. Please visit the theater's website for specific show dates and times. Tickets are $28 for adults and $22 for children ages 4-11 (no babes in arms). They can be purchased by calling the Box Office at (801)226-8600, or by visiting the Hale Center Theater Orem's website here.

Hale Center Foundation for the Arts and Education is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to provide a high quality, intimate theatrical experience while maintaining affordable ticket prices; furnish an excellent venue for artists to express their talents and gain valuable experience; and invest in people by providing a positive place for children and adults to learn and perform.

Photo Credits: Suzy O Photography

Actress in Photo: Adrien Swenson