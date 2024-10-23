2025 Sundance Film Festival Ticket Passes & Packages On Sale Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 2025 Sundance Film Festival is three months away! The upcoming Festival will take place from January 23–February 2, 2025, in person in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah, with a selection of titles available online from January 30–February 2, 2025 for audiences across the country to discover bold independent storytelling.

Today In-Person Ticket Packages & Passes and Online Ticket Packages & Passes are officially on sale at festival.sundance.org/tickets. Check out all details below for the many ticket options that offer special benefits. Single film tickets will go on sale starting January 16.

In addition, visit the 2025 Sundance Film Festival site to plan your Festival experience, including a full rundown of ticket options, venues, lodging details, and more. And head over to store.sundance.org to start gearing up with brand new 2025 Festival merch available now!

See more below and where to find additional information online:

2025 SUNDANCE FILM FESTIVAL PASSES & PACKAGES

Get ahead with your movie planning by choosing from a variety of ticket passes and packages. Enjoy in-person screenings where you will get the full breadth of the program or select options for online viewing available across the country with limited space — it's all up to you. Start purchasing now at festival.sundance.org/tickets.

In-Person Tickets Passes and Packages

Festival Package

By far one of the most popular ways to enjoy the Festival, enjoy access to 10 in-person screenings and early ticket selection (before Single Film Tickets go on sale). Catch screenings of award-winning films, select screenings with live introductions and Q&As by filmmakers, short films, and episodic programs with this package.

Price: $900

Dates Valid: January 23–February 2

Festival Package Second Half

Get early access to ticket selection and 10 tickets to in-person screenings for the second half of the Festival. Enjoy screenings of award-winning films, select screenings with live introductions and Q&As by filmmakers, short films, and episodic programs with this package.

Price: $350

Dates Valid: January 29–February 2

Express Pass Second Half

Enjoy unlimited screenings during the second half of the Festival, attend select screenings with live introductions and Q&As by filmmakers, and be the first to enter each theater using the priority access line.

Price: $4,200

Dates Valid: January 29–February 2

Ignite Package Presented by Adobe

An exclusive offer for attendees aged 18–25, the Ignite Package presented by Adobe includes an invitation to exclusive Ignite events, 10 tickets to in-person screenings, select screenings with live introductions and Q&As by filmmakers, short films, and episodic programs. Enjoy access to ticket selection before Single Film Tickets go on sale.

Price: $275

Dates Valid: January 26–February 2

Locals Ticket Package

An annual Utah tradition — Utah residents, this exclusively priced package is just for you. Enjoy early access to ticket selection and 10 screenings during the Festival at a reduced price. Enjoy screenings of award-winning films, select screenings with live introductions and Q&As by filmmakers, short films, and episodic programs with this package.

Price: $675

Dates Valid: January 23–February 2

Salt Lake City Pass

Get priority access to all in-person screenings in Salt Lake City with just one pass for the entire Festival. Enjoy screenings of award-winning films, select screenings with live introductions and Q&As by filmmakers, short films, and episodic programs with this pass.

Price: $600

Dates Valid: January 23–February 2

Salt Lake City Young Adult Pass

Take advantage of a special offer for attendees aged 18–25 (age verification required for purchase). This pass includes unlimited in-person screenings and priority access at Salt Lake City theaters for the entirety of the Festival. Enjoy screenings of award-winning films, select screenings with live introductions and Q&As by filmmakers, short films, and episodic programs with this pass.

Price: $300

Dates Valid: January 23–February 2

Online Tickets, Passes, and Packages

Festival Package

Enjoy a curated collection of Festival films from the comfort of your home with convenient on-demand access. Watch feature films, short films, and award-winner screenings during the online Festival (January 30–February 2, 2025).

Price: $350

Dates Valid: January 30–February 2

Short Films Pass

Get unlimited online access to a curated collection of Festival short films with the Short Films Pass. Enjoy convenient, on-demand access that enables you to watch whenever and wherever during the online Festival (January 30–February 2, 2025).

Price: $50

Dates Valid: January 30–February 2

Get ready to fill your carts! The official 2025 Sundance Film Festival merch collection has launched exclusively at store.sundance.org. Check out sweatshirts, crew necks, beanies, hats, mugs, tote bags, enamel pins, limited-edition socks, and more. Stock up on gifts for the holiday season and get ready to represent with us in January.

