WAITRESS, 42ND STREET, and More Set For Broadway at Music Circus 2024-25 Season

The upcoming 2024-2025 season has been revealed for Broadway at Music Circus in Sacramento. The season kicks off this summer with 42nd Street, and continues with a total of six productions slated through summer 2025.

Learn more about the lineup below!

42ND STREET

Tue Jun 11, 2024 to Sun Jun 16, 2024

Few theatre experiences can match the spectacle of this jubilant musical that recalls both the classic days of Broadway and the golden age of movie musicals. From one sensational, show-stopping, finger-snapping tap number to another, the joyful energy never lets up. With songs like “We’re in the Money,” “Shuffle Off to Buffalo,” “Lullaby of Broadway” and “42nd Street,” it will be hard to pick your favorite.

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Tue Jun 25, 2024 to Sun Jun 30, 2024

Audiences of all ages will delight in this plunge into the undersea world of SpongeBob SquarePants, hero of the animated TV series and now a Broadway star. This irresistible story of friendship features original songs by Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, They Might Be Giants and other iconic music artists.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Tue Jul 9, 2024 to Sun Jul 14, 2024

Tradition. Like the iconic rooftop musician, Tevye teeters between his respect for tradition and his love for his daughters, each anxious to follow her heart after a suitor her father finds unsuitable. This Broadway favorite is a heart-warming, heartbreaking and humorous look at a family living through tumultuous times. Featuring the songs “Tradition,” “Matchmaker” and “If I Were A Rich Man.”

SUNSET BOULEVARD

Tue Jul 23, 2024 to Sun Jul 28, 2024

Based on the acclaimed Billy Wilder film, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s lush and brooding Tony Award ® – winning Best Musical is a noir-esque journey to Hollywood’s glamorous past. A down on his luck young screenwriter happens upon a faded silent film legend and is entangled in her quest for a return to stardom and her former glory.

WAITRESS

Tue Aug 6, 2024 to Sun Aug 11, 2024

Featuring music and lyrics by Grammy Award® winner Sara Bareilles (“Love Song,” “Brave”), WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert baker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. This uplifting musical celebrates friendship, motherhood and the magic of a well-baked pie.

JERSEY BOYS

Tue Aug 20, 2024 to Sun Sep 1, 2024

JERSEY BOYS is the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning Best Musical about Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Four Seasons: Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi. This is the true story of four blue-collar kids who wrote their own songs, invented their own sounds and sold 175 million records worldwide – all before they were 30!

Broadway At Music Circus is nationally recognized as a mecca for musical theatre’s finest practitioners and most devout audiences. No other professional theatre offers the same ingredients: the intimacy created by its round stage and seating configuration; the variety of its programming, from Golden Age classics to the most recent Broadway hits; the quality evidenced in all of its production design elements; the depth of talent displayed by every performer that takes its stage. Combined, these ingredients become a fail-safe recipe for joy and inspiration.