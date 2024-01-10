VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE Comes to Placer Community Theater in March

Placer Community Theater will bring to stage the Tony Award winning play Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, a comedy written by Christopher Durang, for three consecutive weekends, March 8-23, at the General Gomez Arts center in Auburn. Friday night performances begin at 7:30 pm, Saturday performances are at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm, and Sunday performances begin at 2:00 pm.

“The play is about two siblings, Vanya and Sonia, who are having a mid-life crisis. In this comedy about unfulfilled destinies, their movie star sister, Masha, swoops in with her new boy toy, Spike, and old resentments flare” says Chris Harada who directs the play. “Also on the scene is the housekeeper, Cassandra, who predicts the future, and the younger, aspiring actress Nina, whose beauty threatens to dethrone Masha”. Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike won the 2013 Tony Award for Best Play.

The fine cast includes Dennis Hungridge as Vanya, Lorraine Poston as Sonia, Alison Loeprich as Masha, Matt Fairall as Spike, Abril Tyler as Nina, and Donna-Lisa Otto as Cassandra. Harada has also directed “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Steel Magnolia’s” for PCT in the past.

The public can order tickets through Eventbrite or through Click Here