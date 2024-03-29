Tonight Starring Features Brad Bong In FARRAGUT NORTH Presented By SARTA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tonight Starring continues in 2024 with a unique staged reading of Farragut North, written by Beau Willimon.

This staged reading features local actor Brad Bong, who has recently returned to Sacramento from New York. Other actors include Chris Smith, Seiver Lasson, Megan Caniglia, Berney Arrogancia, Evan Lucero and Steven Campbell. The play's director is Scott Divine.

Farragut North is set against the backdrop of a tight presidential race. Stephen (played by Brad Bong) is a young press secretary convinced that he and campaign manager Paul can bring home a win. But what happens when Stephen falls prey to backroom machinations and the manipulations of veteran operatives? Farragut North is a timely tale of hubris, loyalty, and the lust for power. World Premiere presented by Atlantic Theater Company, New York City, November 12, 2008.

Tickets

Tonight Starring, will run one-night only on Sunday, April 7 at 6pm at The Ooley Theatre located at 2007 28th Street, Sacramento. Tickets are available online at www.sarta.com under the Tonight Starring tab. Prices start at $10. Refreshments will be available. For more information, please contact sarta@sarta.com or call 916-443-8229. SARTA is a 501(3) non-profit theatre arts service organization.