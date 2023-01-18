The Opera House Saloon To Host Back-To-Back All-Star Tribute Bands: ZEP-LA: A Led Zeppelin Celebration & Bohemian Queen

The Opera House Saloon will be hosting a double-shot of A-list tribute bands on January 27 and 28 as ZEP-LA: A Led Zeppelin Celebration will be performing on Friday (January 27) and BOHEMIAN QUEEN hits the stage Saturday (January 28). Both bands start at 8:30 PM.

Sharing the same nationally-renowned musicians including frontman Paulie Z (Sweet, ZO2, Z Rock, Ultimate Jam Night), Guitarist Steve Zukowsky (Sheer Heart Attack, Led Zepagain, Dog 'n Butterfly), Bassist/Vocalist Aaron Samson (Steven Adler of Guns N' Roses, Odin, BulletBoys, George Lynch), Drummer/Vocalist Glenn Jost (ReLoVe, Bostyx), and Keyboardist/Guitarist Victor Bender (Sheer Heart Attack, Bostyx), these are two shows that classic rock fans won't want to miss!

ZEP-LA's powerful recreation of Zeppelin's catalog has its roots in the very origins of Led Zeppelin tribute bands. A true labor of love, their project is a love letter to the fans who still believe in Led Zeppelin's enduring magnetism. It is an experience like no other, a complete immersion into the ethereal world of Led Zeppelin.

Hailed As "The World's Most Passionate Queen Tribute" with their high-energy performances and authentic aesthetic, BOHEMIAN QUEEN's theatrical show features a wide range of songs from Queen's entire catalog and includes multiple costume changes by Paulie Z to showcase Freddie Mercury's iconic outfits throughout the years. BQ's passion, talent and love for the music is matched only by their expertly-produced shows and sophisticated performances.

To purchase tickets to ZEP-LA: A Led Zeppelin Celebration at the Opera House Saloon, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2219631®id=122&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbpt.me%2F5668211?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

To purchase tickets to BOHEMIAN QUEEN at The Opera House Saloon, visit

https://bpt.me/5668214

For more information, visit https://www.zeplaband.com

For more information about BOHEMIAN QUEEN visit https://www.bohemianqueenband.com/.