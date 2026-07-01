THE BROTHERS GRIMM SPECTACULATHON to Open Capital Stage's 11th Annual Apprentice Showcase

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Every year Capital Stage hires young theatre professionals for their Apprentice Program. As a culmination of the skills and experience they gain while working alongside Capital Stage professionals, they present the Apprentice Showcase. Every aspect of this showcase is produced by the Apprentice Company with the guidance of Capital Stage staff and crew. Please support their growth as theatre professionals by attending the showcase which they have worked all year towards. Tickets are FREE. Donations are welcome. Details below.

THE PLAY

The 11th Annual Apprentice Showcase

The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon

by Don Zolidis

Directed by Lydia Crist &

James Simpson

July 5 – 21, 2026

Two narrators attempt to recreate all 209 of the fairy tales of The Brothers Grimm in a wild, fast-paced extravaganza. To make it more difficult, they attempt to combine them into one gigantic fable using Rapunzel, Rumpelstiltskin, Hansel and Gretel, Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella and other more obscure stories like Lean Lisa and The Devil's Grandmother. A wild, free-form comedy with lots of madcap fun.

Performing Tuesdays & Following Select Sunday Performances of THE TWO KIDS THAT BLOW SH*T UP

TICKETS: Free, Donations Welcome

PERFORMANCE LENGTH: 50 Minutes, No Intermission

FEATURING: Hailey Bowland, Lydia Crist, George Hillman, James Simpson

THE PLAYWRIGHT

Don Zolidis, one of the most-produced playwrights in the world, is a former middle school and high school theater teacher. His 140+ published plays have been produced over 25,000 times, appearing in all 50 states, every Canadian province, and more than 80 countries around the world. He's a member of the Dramatist's Guild and earned an MFA in playwriting from the Actor's Studio Drama School at the New School and a BA in English from Carleton College. He splits his time between Austin, Texas and upstate New York, where he lives with his partner and a great border collie. donzolidis.com

THE DIRECTORS

Lydia Crist is so excited to be a part of the Capital Stage apprenticeship program! She has received her bachelor's degree in acting and directing from George Fox University, cofounded Convergence Theatre Company in Yuba City, and taught theatre and dance in the Yuba/Sutter area. She has directed GODSPELL and SALT OF THE EARTH at Convergence Theatre Company, and played Winter in EUREKA DAY, as well as understudied for I AND YOU, and ESPEJOS: CLEAN at Capital Stage. She is so grateful to Capital Stage for giving her the opportunity to learn and grow as a theatre artist.

James Simpson is an aspiring actor and director thrilled to join the Capital Stage Apprentice Program. With a deep passion for storytelling and performance, James is eager to learn from experienced artists and immerse himself in every aspect of the creative process. His goal is to grow as both a performer and a visionary behind the scenes, using this opportunity to refine his craft and build a foundation for a lifelong career in theater and film. James brings enthusiasm, dedication, and a collaborative spirit to every project, excited to take the next step in his artistic journey.

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