GREASE SCHOOL VERSION to Open at Sutter Street Theatre
By: Stephi Wild
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Great Balls of Fire
The East Sonora Theatre (7/24-8/09)
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Rent
Davis Musical Theatre Co (6/26-7/19)
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You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown
Woodland Opera House (6/19-7/04)
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Hurricane Diane
Big Idea Theatre (6/05-6/27)
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RENT
Davis Musical Theatre Company (6/26-7/19)
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WORKING FOR CRUMBS By Kate Danley
B Street Theatre (6/17-7/12)
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Takes All Kinds: Stories of American Democracy
Capital Stage Theatre (6/28-6/28)
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Don't Touch That Dial!
The Fallon House Theatre in Columbia State Historic Park (6/19-7/19)
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C.S. Lewis' The Screwtape Letters
Harris Center (7/25-7/26)
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Guns N’ Roses
Rose Bowl Stadium (9/05-9/05)