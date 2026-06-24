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GREASE SCHOOL VERSION to Open at Sutter Street Theatre

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Sacramento SHOWS

Great Balls of Fire in Sacramento Great Balls of Fire
The East Sonora Theatre (7/24-8/09)
Rent in Sacramento Rent
Davis Musical Theatre Co (6/26-7/19)
You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown in Sacramento You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown
Woodland Opera House (6/19-7/04)
Hurricane Diane in Sacramento Hurricane Diane
Big Idea Theatre (6/05-6/27)
RENT in Sacramento RENT
Davis Musical Theatre Company (6/26-7/19)
WORKING FOR CRUMBS By Kate Danley in Sacramento WORKING FOR CRUMBS By Kate Danley
B Street Theatre (6/17-7/12)
Takes All Kinds: Stories of American Democracy in Sacramento Takes All Kinds: Stories of American Democracy
Capital Stage Theatre (6/28-6/28)
Don't Touch That Dial! in Sacramento Don't Touch That Dial!
The Fallon House Theatre in Columbia State Historic Park (6/19-7/19)
C.S. Lewis' The Screwtape Letters in Sacramento C.S. Lewis' The Screwtape Letters
Harris Center (7/25-7/26)
Guns N’ Roses in Sacramento Guns N’ Roses
Rose Bowl Stadium (9/05-9/05)
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