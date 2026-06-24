Review: FROZEN at Broadway At Music Circus

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Arendelle has once again transformed Sacramento into a wintry wonderland, this time in the round at Broadway at Music Circus. Frozen the Broadway Musical is a dazzling stage adaptation of Disney's beloved 2013 animated film. It opened on Broadway in 2018 with additional songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and earned three Tony Award nominations: Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Original Score. Director Glenn Casale has assembled a star-studded cast for this adaptation, and his signature touch elevates the joy and magic that Disney represents.

At its core, Frozen is a story about family, love, and self-discovery. Set in the kingdom of Arendelle, the plot follows two sisters, Anna and Elsa, as they navigate growing up, unexpected challenges, and the complexities of their relationship. As they learn how to flourish in their new roles, they come across a menagerie of memorable characters who help teach them lessons on acceptance and how to embrace true love. A magical snowman, a friendly reindeer, and a socially awkward ice harvester complete the charm of the lovable cast.

The performers portraying Elsa and Anna are at the heart of the show’s emotional impact. Elsa is a complex and vulnerable character, torn between her love for her sister and her fear of hurting those around her. Teal Wicks, a Sacramento native and Broadway alum, captures the intensity of Elsa’s dilemma, delivering powerfully heartfelt vocals on fan favorite "Let It Go," and conveying both the strength and isolation that make Elsa such a sympathetic figure. Anna is played by Lauren Nicole Chapman, who is reprising her role from the National Tour that came through Sacramento in 2023. She still brings boundless energy, warmth, and optimism to the role in a quirky and independent package. She’s also still pretty man-hungry, which is fortunate for us since we get to witness Trent Saunders as Kristoff and Bruce Landry as Hans. They’re polar opposites as far as boyfriends go, but share incredible vocal talent. The star who brings the biggest smiles of the show, fittingly, is the only frozen one. Olaf is about three feet of lovable innocence, “a little bit” of Anna and “a little bit” of Elsa, and will have everyone completely smitten. Lee N. Price exudes Olaf’s charm, warmth, and positivity, replete with childlike wonder and irresistible Stage Presence.

The ensemble is also vital in bringing the world of Arendelle to life. Their energy and strong performances add depth to the musical numbers with stunning choreography by Robbie Roby. They bring excitement to the stage and seamlessly contribute to the magical atmosphere, making every scene feel vibrant and dynamic.

Frozen is a stunning production that captures the heart and magic of Disney for the modern audience. Its message to new young princesses resonates: stay true to yourself and “true love will thaw a frozen heart.”

Frozen plays at Broadway at Music Circus through June 28th. Tickets may be found online at BroadwaySacramento.com, by phone at (916) 557-1999, or in person at the Box Office at 1419 H Street in Sacramento.

Photo credit: Teal Wicks as Elsa in the Broadway At Music Circus production of Disney’s FROZEN at the UC Davis Health Pavilion June 19 – 28. Photo by Kevin Graft.

More on Broadway at Music Circus Recent Articles Video: DISNEY'S FROZEN Arrives for Sacramento Music Circus Run 6/23/2026

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