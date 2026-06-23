Video: DISNEY'S FROZEN Arrives for Sacramento Music Circus Run

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A sizzle reel for the Broadway At Music Circus production of DISNEY'S FROZEN from Sacramento Music Circus has been released, offering a look at the company's Sacramento premiere of the Tony-nominated stage musical. The new clip arrives as the show plays its limited engagement at the UC Davis Health Pavilion.

DISNEY'S FROZEN is based on the Academy Award-winning animated film and follows sisters Anna and Elsa alongside Kristoff and Olaf. The stage adaptation features songs carried over from the film, including "Let It Go," "For the First Time in Forever," and "Love Is an Open Door," along with a dozen new numbers written for the theatrical production. The show received a Tony nomination for Best Musical during its Broadway run.

The Sacramento Music Circus production marks the Broadway At Music Circus premiere of the title. Broadway veterans Lauren Nicole Chapman plays Anna and Teal Wicks takes on the role of Elsa. Costume Designer Colleen Grady, who originally built the costume package for Theatre Under The Stars in Houston, has returned to the project for this staging, bringing additional detail to the production's visual design.

The full cast for the Broadway At Music Circus production was announced in May. The run is part of Sacramento Music Circus's 75th anniversary season.

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