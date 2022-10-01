Sutter Street Theater to Present Anne Of Green Gables in October
Performances run from October 8 through October 31st.
Sutter Street Theatre will present Anne of Green Gables from October 8 through 31st on Saturdays and Sundays at 1pm. The production is directed by Allen Schmeltz.
Green Gables is the home of lovable Matthew Cuthbert and his stern sister, Marilla.
They agree to adopt a boy to help with the farm work. Imagine their consternation when
Anne Shirley, a girl in her teens, is sent by the orphanage by mistake! Anne touches
Matthew's heart with her vivid imagination and her charitable viewpoint, but it takes time
to reach the tender heart beneath Marilla's hard exterior. Then there is young Josie Pye,
a lad named Moody Spurgeon, plus other characters from the original book and
Matthew, Anne's kindred spirit.
Performance Schedule:
October 8 - October 31
Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00pm
Anne of Green Gables
Dramatized by Joseph Robinette
Directed by Allen Schmeltz
Based on the book by Lucy M. Montgomery
Rated: G
Make your reservation at www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.