Sutter Street Theater to Present Anne Of Green Gables in October

Sutter Street Theatre will present Anne of Green Gables from October 8 through 31st on Saturdays and Sundays at 1pm. The production is directed by Allen Schmeltz.

Green Gables is the home of lovable Matthew Cuthbert and his stern sister, Marilla.

They agree to adopt a boy to help with the farm work. Imagine their consternation when

Anne Shirley, a girl in her teens, is sent by the orphanage by mistake! Anne touches

Matthew's heart with her vivid imagination and her charitable viewpoint, but it takes time

to reach the tender heart beneath Marilla's hard exterior. Then there is young Josie Pye,

a lad named Moody Spurgeon, plus other characters from the original book and

Matthew, Anne's kindred spirit.

Performance Schedule:

October 8 - October 31

Saturdays and Sundays at 1:00pm

Anne of Green Gables

Dramatized by Joseph Robinette

Directed by Allen Schmeltz

Based on the book by Lucy M. Montgomery

Rated: G

Make your reservation at www.SutterStreetTheatre.com or call (916) 353-1001.