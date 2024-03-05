Sierra Stages Presents THE UNDERSTUDY One Night Only, March 13

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sierra Stages will present The Understudy, an dazzling comedy from the Pulitzer-nominated playwright, Theresa Rebeck. Presented as the next installation of Theater by the Book, The Understudy runs one night only on Wednesday, March 15 at the Nevada Theatre in downtown Nevada City, CA.

The Understudy is set during an uphill effort to stage the Broadway premiere of a fictional Franz Kafka masterpiece. Professional and personal lives collide during an understudy rehearsal, when the stage manager finds that her ex-fiance has been cast as the understudy. Throw in a stoned lightboard operator, an omnipresent intercom system, and producers threatening to shut down the show and the big question becomes: Will—and should—the show go on?

Theresa Rebeck is a fiercely prolific writer who is the most Broadway-produced female playwright of our time. In The Understudy, she's written a raucously funny comedy with searing insight into the underbelly of the theatre business and what happens when the drama happens behind the curtain. Directed by Judy Merrick, this is one firecracker of a comedy. Get your tickets today!

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased online at the Sierra Stages website. For additional information on The Understudy, visit Sierrastages.org or call us at 530.346.3210.