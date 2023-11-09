Sacramento Ballet's Spellbinding NUTCRACKER Highlights Local Family Traditions With 200-Plus Children Cast

SacBallet's family-favorite Nutcracker (December 9-23, 2023) promises to excite, engage and electrify Northern Californian audiences this year with a three-week run of evening and matinee performances. Last year's staging of the Tchaikovsky classic performed for sold-out and capacity houses.

This year the dynamic, locally-crafted hometown choreography is by SacBallet's Company alumni Colby Damon, Julia Feldman and Nicole Haskins. SacBallet's Nutcracker 2023 Presenting Sponsor California Walnuts returns! Festive lobby experiences are planned including walnut-counting contests, tasty free samples, family photo opportunities, and the once-a-year pop-up souvenir shop, "Clara's Attic."

"We are thrilled to welcome California Walnuts returning as our presenting Nutcracker sponsor," said Sacramento Ballet's Artistic/Executive Director, Anthony Krutzkamp. "Staging our spellbinding production requires an enormous amount of magic from the cast, crew and staff to bring it to life. Pairing California Walnuts with SacBallet is ideal as they will again bring their Nutty Holiday Tradition theme to our family-oriented festivities this year. We greatly appreciate our sponsors' support in addition to our beloved patrons who help everything come together."

SacBallet's professional Company and Second Company dancers provide real-time inspiration for the 200-plus local Sacramento youth performers who will take to the stage this year - many for the first time! Fans can expect to see youth cast members dance the roles of beloved Nutcracker characters including Shooting Stars, Mother Ginger's Children, Peppermints, Mice, Mushrooms, Party Boys and Girls as well as the ever-popular Baby Bunny.

Every Nutcracker performance this year will feature a live orchestra by Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera.

"California walnut growers are proud to again support Sacramento Ballet's beloved, annual Nutcracker holiday tradition," said Robert Verloop, CEO of California Walnuts. "Like walnuts, Nutcracker is synonymous with the holiday season and with Sacramento and its surrounding area being home to many walnut growers, we're delighted to provide continued support for the Sacramento Ballet's family-friendly, time-honored tradition."

SacBallet's Nutcracker 2023 will feature:

• Original choreography from three, nationally-recognized, hometown SacBallet artists (Colby Damon, Julia Feldman and Nicole Haskins)

• International dance professionals

• Classic sets by designer Alain Vaes; lighting design by Trad Burns

• Live orchestra every night from Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera

• Multiple lobby photo opportunities including giant-sized, larger-than-life 12-foot-tall Nutcracker soldier statue as well as strolling costumed ballerinas

Coinciding with SacBallet's Nutcracker performances, attendees can expect special lobby activities on-site courtesy of presenting sponsor California Walnuts including:

• Contests: Guess the number of California walnuts in a display

• Free California Walnuts snack packs for all patrons at select performances including three Saturdays: 12/9 opening night, 12/16 evening, and 12/23 final performance.

• Nutcracker & Cinderella ticket giveaways on California Walnuts & SacBallet social pages, hashtags #ANuttyHolidayTradition, #SacBalletNutcracker, #SacBallet, and #CaWalnuts:

WHEN: December 9-23, 2023

WHERE: Nutcracker will be presented at the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center, 1301 L Street, Sacramento, CA. For more information: https://safecreditunionconventioncenter.com/Facility/PerformingArtsCenter

HOW: Tickets are selling fast for SacBallet's Nutcracker performances, December 9-23, 2023. Season & Individual tickets available now.

For details call the SacBallet box office (916-552-5810):

Box office hours: Monday - Friday, 3:30 - 7:00 p.m.

Click Here