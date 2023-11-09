Sacramento Ballet's Spellbinding NUTCRACKER Highlights Local Family Traditions With 200-Plus Children Cast

This year the dynamic, locally-crafted hometown choreography is by SacBallet's Company alumni Colby Damon, Julia Feldman and Nicole Haskins.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 2 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 3 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Review: LES MISERABLES is Revolutionary at Broadway Sacramento Photo 4 Review: LES MISERABLES is Revolutionary at Broadway Sacramento

Sacramento Ballet's Spellbinding NUTCRACKER Highlights Local Family Traditions With 200-Plus Children Cast
Sacramento Ballet's Spellbinding NUTCRACKER Highlights Local Family Traditions With 200-Plus Children Cast

SacBallet's family-favorite Nutcracker (December 9-23, 2023) promises to excite, engage and electrify Northern Californian audiences this year with a three-week run of evening and matinee performances. Last year's staging of the Tchaikovsky classic performed for sold-out and capacity houses.

This year the dynamic, locally-crafted hometown choreography is by SacBallet's Company alumni Colby Damon, Julia Feldman and Nicole Haskins. SacBallet's Nutcracker 2023 Presenting Sponsor California Walnuts returns! Festive lobby experiences are planned including walnut-counting contests, tasty free samples, family photo opportunities, and the once-a-year pop-up souvenir shop, "Clara's Attic."

"We are thrilled to welcome California Walnuts returning as our presenting Nutcracker sponsor," said Sacramento Ballet's Artistic/Executive Director, Anthony Krutzkamp. "Staging our spellbinding production requires an enormous amount of magic from the cast, crew and staff to bring it to life. Pairing California Walnuts with SacBallet is ideal as they will again bring their Nutty Holiday Tradition theme to our family-oriented festivities this year. We greatly appreciate our sponsors' support in addition to our beloved patrons who help everything come together."

SacBallet's professional Company and Second Company dancers provide real-time inspiration for the 200-plus local Sacramento youth performers who will take to the stage this year - many for the first time! Fans can expect to see youth cast members dance the roles of beloved Nutcracker characters including Shooting Stars, Mother Ginger's Children, Peppermints, Mice, Mushrooms, Party Boys and Girls as well as the ever-popular Baby Bunny.
Every Nutcracker performance this year will feature a live orchestra by Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera.

"California walnut growers are proud to again support Sacramento Ballet's beloved, annual Nutcracker holiday tradition," said Robert Verloop, CEO of California Walnuts. "Like walnuts, Nutcracker is synonymous with the holiday season and with Sacramento and its surrounding area being home to many walnut growers, we're delighted to provide continued support for the Sacramento Ballet's family-friendly, time-honored tradition."

SacBallet's Nutcracker 2023 will feature:

• Original choreography from three, nationally-recognized, hometown SacBallet artists (Colby Damon, Julia Feldman and Nicole Haskins)

• International dance professionals

• Classic sets by designer Alain Vaes; lighting design by Trad Burns

• Live orchestra every night from Sacramento Philharmonic & Opera

• Multiple lobby photo opportunities including giant-sized, larger-than-life 12-foot-tall Nutcracker soldier statue as well as strolling costumed ballerinas

Coinciding with SacBallet's Nutcracker performances, attendees can expect special lobby activities on-site courtesy of presenting sponsor California Walnuts including:

• Contests: Guess the number of California walnuts in a display

• Free California Walnuts snack packs for all patrons at select performances including three Saturdays: 12/9 opening night, 12/16 evening, and 12/23 final performance.

• Nutcracker & Cinderella ticket giveaways on California Walnuts & SacBallet social pages, hashtags #ANuttyHolidayTradition, #SacBalletNutcracker, #SacBallet, and #CaWalnuts:

WHEN: December 9-23, 2023

WHERE: Nutcracker will be presented at the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center, 1301 L Street, Sacramento, CA. For more information: https://safecreditunionconventioncenter.com/Facility/PerformingArtsCenter

HOW: Tickets are selling fast for SacBallet's Nutcracker performances, December 9-23, 2023. Season & Individual tickets available now.

For details call the SacBallet box office (916-552-5810):
Box office hours: Monday - Friday, 3:30 - 7:00 p.m.
Click Here






RELATED STORIES - Sacramento

1
Sutter Street Theatre to Host 2024 Season Announcement Party & Gala This Month Photo
Sutter Street Theatre to Host 2024 Season Announcement Party & Gala This Month

Get the latest news from Sutter Street Theatre in Folsom, CA. Find out about their 2024 season announcement party and gala.

2
MOTHER GOOSE: THE BRITISH PANTO Comes to City Theatre Photo
MOTHER GOOSE: THE BRITISH PANTO Comes to City Theatre

Sacramento City College's City Theatre brings a new British panto to the stage: Mother Goose. The comedy-filled production opens Friday, November 17, and plays through Sunday, December 10.

3
GEORGIANA & KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY Comes to Capital Stage This Holiday Season Photo
GEORGIANA & KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY Comes to Capital Stage This Holiday Season

Welcome back to the Pemberley Estate of Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon’s holiday hit trilogy - CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY!

4
MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS is Coming to Harris Center for the Arts Photo
MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS is Coming to Harris Center for the Arts

HARRIS CENTER FOR THE ARTS presents the best-selling Christmas artist of all time. Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis performs two times on Tuesday, November 28, at 2:00pm and 7:30pm.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

The Teen Critcs Fall In Love with HERE LIES LOVE Video
The Teen Critcs Fall In Love with HERE LIES LOVE
Photos/Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY Video
Photos/Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY
Photos/First Look at Jennifer Simard & More in HELLO, DOLLY! Video
Photos/First Look at Jennifer Simard & More in HELLO, DOLLY!
View all Videos

Sacramento SHOWS
Archduke in Sacramento Archduke
Capital Stage (10/11-11/12)Tracker PHOTOS
Cabaret in Sacramento Cabaret
Stockton Civic Theatre (4/11-5/05)
After the Blast in Sacramento After the Blast
Big Idea Theatre (11/03-11/25)
Polka dot chocolate bars in Sacramento Polka dot chocolate bars
https://mushroomchocolate.net/ (11/18-3/31)
Oklahoma! in Sacramento Oklahoma!
Davis Musical Theatre Company (11/03-11/26)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Sacramento Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Gallo Center for the Performing Arts [Mary Stuart Rogers Theater] (4/02-4/03)
Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock the Musical in Sacramento Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock the Musical
Woodland Opera House (11/17-12/10)
The Snow Queen in Sacramento The Snow Queen
Valkyrie Theatre Company (12/02-12/17)
My Fair Lady (Non-Equity) in Sacramento My Fair Lady (Non-Equity)
Gallo Center for the Performing Arts [Mary Stuart Rogers Theater] (4/16-4/17)
B2B Web Development Show in Sacramento B2B Web Development Show
Broadway Musicals (5/08-8/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You