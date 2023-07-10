Sacramento Ballet Wraps 2022-23 Season of Sold Out Shows, International Appearances & More

Sacramento Ballet wrapped its 2022-23 season on an exhilarating high note marked by sold-out performances, powerful hard-won, diversity-enabling grants and enthusiastic local support. With world stage-worthy modern choreographic productions which appeal to and draw diverse audiences from across the Northern California region, SacBallet's future as a broad-reaching, vital force in dance is bright.

"Arts organizations still face challenging times and our determined vision for the future has coalesced into success beyond expectations," said Anthony Krutzkamp, Artistic/Executive Director, Sacramento Ballet. "We are grateful for the unwavering support of our audiences, patrons and donors who filled our houses to peak levels this season."

Essential Grants, Generous Donations Lead To New Commissions

Winning several significant grants, Sacramento Ballet expanded its new works commissions during the 2022-23 season. Bringing diverse new voices from acclaimed dancemakers to Sacramento stages helped raise the profile of both the company and the region. During this year's annual Big Day of Giving fundraising campaign (May) - sponsored by Sacramento Regional Community Foundation - support for Sacramento Ballet raised $44,000, well over its $25,000 target.

SacBallet was one of five U.S. companies named as recipients of Dance/USA's BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) Female Choreographers in Ballet Initiative, enabling it to work with noted international choreographers Caili Quan and Stephanie Martinez. Additional support came from the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation.

In the 2023 season, SacBallet performed works by Tchaikovsky (Swan Lake, Nutcracker) and some of today's most innovative, important modern dancemakers including Jermaine Maurice Spivey, Penny Saunders, Alejandro Cerrudo and Adam Hougland. Keeping SacBallet's programming fresh and forward-leaning, performing popular influential pieces complement the classical works which remain perennial audience favorites of the Sacramento region.

Dance Ecosystem Supports Youth Education Demand

Sacramento Ballet is the only local arts entity to maintain not only a residency of artists but also a respected dance conservatory: School of Sacramento Ballet. Community support for School of Sacramento Ballet allows for the nurturing, training and elevation of dance enthusiasts of all ages. This year, two of the school's devoted dancers will be promoted, joining elite apprentice ranks of the main ensemble. Its hard work is being recognized throughout the dance community with dancers the world over coming to Sacramento to train and work. In fact, student enrollment in the school has flourished beyond current class capacity; accordingly, plans are being developed to address this increased demand for the future.

Second Company: A Professional Pathway

The inaugural-year success of the new "Second Company" is proof positive of the community's passion for SacBallet's respected professionalism and quality. Driven by global interest from up-and-coming dancers, SacBallet established it as the umbrella entity for Trainee Project and its select group of six featured dancers: SB2. From its inception, Second Company has enjoyed an incredibly enthusiastic response from dancers seeking pre-professional experience. Led by acclaimed dancer and respected instructor Jill Krutzkamp, distinctive programming and repertoire is specially selected and choreographed. Twenty classically trained, aspiring artists who audition to join Second Company will perform regularly and hone their skills for careers with major dance companies.

International Summer Gala On June 27, 2023, SacBallet performed in Germany alongside other noted companies from Portugal to England. Featuring Lauryn Winterhalder and Wyatt McConville-McCoy - both fresh from their work in the popular Emergence series in May 2023 - the dancers performed an excerpt from Extremely Close, a mesmerizing contemporary dance work by Alejandro Cerrudo.

Cultural Growth Hub Blossoms

Sacramento Ballet's growth mirrors the vibrant expansion of the greater Sacramento region. The city's status as a cultural hub has prospered, especially in the face of escalating costs in other California cities such as San Jose and San Francisco. Statistics posted on Greater Sacramento Economic Council's website indicate that Sacramento is the #1 U.S. metro for relocation and is considered the #2 most diverse U.S. city.

About Sacramento Ballet

A highly regarded cultural asset renowned for artistic quality, Sacramento Ballet attracts approximately 80,000 people to performances annually. Deeply committed to the Capitol region for nearly 70 years, it conducts extensive outreach, educational and public engagement projects. It is the only local arts organization to maintain a residency of professional artists attached to a respected conservatory of dance: School of Sacramento Ballet. SacBallet is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, funded by ticket sales to its live performances, individual donations, corporate, foundation and government support that delivers world class programming for the community. For more information visit www.sacballet.org.