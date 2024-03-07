Sacramento Ballet Launches 2nd Annual Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SacBallet's Visions series (March 22 - 24, 2024) will celebrate notable premieres from three of today's most inspirational world stage choreographers, each offering distinctive global views of modern ballet. Marika Brussel - in demand by Northern California audiences, known for visually stunning topical works - is creating a world premiere on SacBallet titled Glimmering. Company premieres include State of Matter by Ihsan Rustem and Carry Me Anew by Ma Cong.

"SacBallet will put its dancer's ever-growing skillsets to the test through Visions, our showcase of current dance innovation," said Anthony Krutzkamp, Sacballet's Artistic/Executive Director. "We bring to stage works from choreographers who are changing the global face of dance. Visions promises to be exhilarating, exciting and rewarding for the dancers and audiences alike."

Marika Brussel - Northern California's Marika Brussel is renowned for her explorations of personal stories, plays and mythology. A boundary-pushing choreographer, Brussel is widely recognized as an outstanding voice in contemporary ballet. Her style is artist-forward, getting to know each dancer and their capabilities as she creates. For SacBallet's world premiere of Glimmering, not only did she also perfect the orchestrations, but even created a special scent for her new work, worn in-studio to inspire the creative process! Brussel's acclaimed contemporary ballets have been performed at U.S festivals and commissioned by companies including Kansas City Ballet, Madison Ballet and New Ballet Studio Company.

Ihsan Rustem - Award winning British/Swiss choreographer Ihsan Rustem built State Of Matter around Benjamin Wardell's poem "The Clouds Inside." Featuring movement representing life journeys often beyond human control, it presents a floating mind's-eye perspective. Scored with glitchy electronic rhythms from Iceland's Ólafur Arnalds and orchestration from contemporary composer Max Richter, State Of Matter mesmerizes. Artistic Director of Swiss dance company "Cie. La Ronde" and Resident Choreographer for Portland's "NW Dance Project," Rustem's awards for State of Matter include the 2012 Sadler's Wells Global Dance Contest and 25th International Competition for Choreographers' Public Prize.

Ma Cong - World-renowned choreographer Ma Cong brings Carry Me Anew to Sacramento for a company premiere. Featuring beautiful movement, the work centers on complex partnering - trios and duos are standouts - showcasing the dancers' deep athleticism in a forceful but graceful ebb and flow. Ma Cong is widely recognized by the dance universe for his forward-looking, illuminated artistry. Beginning at the Beijing Dance Academy in the '90s through his 22-year career at Tulsa Ballet, work with Julie Taymor on M. Butterfly and now as Artistic Director of Richmond Ballet, Ma continues to surprise and inspire.

WHEN:

March 22, 2024 (7:30 p.m.)

March 23, 2024 (2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.)

March 24, 2024 (2:00 p.m.)

WHERE: The Sofia, 2700 Capitol Ave, Sacramento, CA.

For more information: https://sacballet.org/visions

Tickets for Visions are available now priced between $30 and $70. Get tickets early for best seating opportunities. For more information, please call the box office at 916-552-5810 or visit: https://www.sacballet.org/events/visions-2024/